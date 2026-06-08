ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Asks Govt To Pay Rs 25,000 Compensation To Man Over 24-hour Illegal Detention

Prayagraj: Observing that police officials believe violations of citizens' rights would often go unnoticed as few people come forward to seek accountability, the Allahabad High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Uttar Pradesh government for the 24-hour illegal detention of a person.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Matamber Mishra, a division bench comprising Justices J J Munir and Sanjay Kumar held that the petitioner was unlawfully deprived of his liberty by a police officer while exercising state authority.

"In the totality of circumstances, we hold that the petitioner was illegally deprived of his liberty by (Surya Prakash) Dubey, a police officer in the colour of exercise of authority of the State and for the aforesaid act, the petitioner must be given monetary recompense," the court said.

The court directed the state government to pay the petitioner Rs 25,000 as compensation for his illegal detention in police custody from November 26, 2022, to November 27, 2022, along with Rs 10,000 as costs.

"We think that ends of justice would be met if the State is ordered to pay the petitioner for his illegal detention," the court said.

"We are also of the opinion that the State ought to be granted liberty upon payment of the compensation and costs awarded to the petitioner to recover it from Dubey in whatever manner they deem appropriate, including deducting it from his remuneration," the court added.

The court observed that merely declaring law and framing policies often has limited impact on officers responsible for implementing them.