Allahabad HC Allows Centre To Be Made Party In Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case, Seeks Records
The court permitted the impleadment of the Centre as an opposite party and directed it to produce records related to the citizenship dispute.
By PTI
Published : March 26, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the Central government to be made a party in a case related to the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked it to submit relevant records on April 6.
The order was passed by Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the Lucknow bench of the HC while hearing a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir.
The court permitted the impleadment of the Centre as an opposite party and directed it to produce records related to the citizenship dispute in the next hearing.
During the previous hearing, the Central government had requested that the matter not be heard in open court, citing the confidential nature of documents received from the Home Ministry. The court had then conducted the proceedings in a chamber.
The petitioner has challenged a January 28, 2026, order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which had rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi.
In his petition, Shishir has sought directions for lodging an FIR and a detailed probe into the allegations concerning Gandhi's citizenship, invoking provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act and the Official Secrets Act.