ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Allows Centre To Be Made Party In Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case, Seeks Records

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the Central government to be made a party in a case related to the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked it to submit relevant records on April 6.

The order was passed by Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the Lucknow bench of the HC while hearing a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir.

The court permitted the impleadment of the Centre as an opposite party and directed it to produce records related to the citizenship dispute in the next hearing.