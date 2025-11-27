MCD Bypolls: All You Need To Know Before Voting For 12 Delhi Wards On November 30
Polling to be held on Sunday, November 30, with counting scheduled for Wednesday, December 3.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi state Election Commission has nearly completed its preparations for the highly anticipated byelections to be held on Sunday, November 30 for 12 vacant wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Counting will take place on Wednesday, December 3. The nomination process had begun on November 3 and concluded on November 10.
State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said that the Commission is working on a war footing to ensure free, fair, and peaceful voting. The 12 wards where the byelections are being held include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Dwarka B, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar.
According to information provided by the EC, 580 polling stations have been set up for voting, with the highest number of 55 polling booths in the Shalimar Bagh B ward, which Rekha Gupta had left to become the Chief Minister.
The total number of voters in the 12 wards is 6,98,751, of which 3,74,988 are male and 3,23,710 female. There are 53 third-gender, and 60 disabled voters. The number of elderly voters (above 80 years of age) is 14,529, while the number of voters who turned 18 this year is 4,458. That puts the percentage of elderly voters at 2.07 per cent, which is greater than the percentage of young voters (0.63 per cent).
A Look At The Preparations
Voter Awareness Campaign: The state EC has launched a massive campaign to make voters aware of the importance of voting. Recently, the Commission also launched the theme song "Delhi Bole Har Vote Hai Anmol" to encourage higher participation.
Security And Surveillance: Tight security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident during the elections. Sensitive booths will be monitored closely.
Model Code Of Conduct (MCC): The EC has directed all political parties to strictly adhere to the MCC, and has set monitoring teams to continuously monitor this.
Poll Timings In Delhi: Voters will be able to cast their votes on November 30 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The state EC has said that to ensure free, fair, and uninfluenced elections, it is essential to provide voters with a safe, 48-hour window to exercise their right to vote in a reasonably peaceful environment, as per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said that accordingly, under the powers conferred by Article 243, read with Article 243ZA, and Section 7 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, no election material, including in the electronic media, will be permitted to be displayed, nor will the results of any poll survey or opinion poll be broadcast in any media, including electronic, from 5.30 pm on November 28 to 5.30 pm on November 30.
Valid Voter IDs: All voters issued Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) are required to produce them to cast their vote at their respective polling booths. Additionally, voters whose names appear on the electoral roll but are unable to produce an EPIC, can vote by presenting one of the following 12 alternative photo IDs: Aadhaar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Bank/Post Office Passbook with photo, Ayushman Bharat Health Card/Health Insurance Smart Card issued by Labour Ministry, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR (National Population Register) Smart Card issued by Registrar General of India, Indian Passport, Pension document with photo, Service ID with photo for employees of Central/state government/local bodies/PSUs and Public Limited Companies, Official ID for MPs/MLAs/Councillors, Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID) Cards issued by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Also Read:
- Ahead Of MCD Bypolls, CM Rekha Gupta Announces Electricity Connections For 'Illegal' Properties
- Senior BJP And Congress Leaders Get Active For MCD Bypolls; AAP Yet To Hit Campaign Trail
- Women Candidates Take Prominent Role in MCD Bypolls as BJP, AAP and Congress Finalise Lists
- Congress, BJP Announce Candidates For MCD Bypolls