MCD Bypolls: All You Need To Know Before Voting For 12 Delhi Wards On November 30

New Delhi: The Delhi state Election Commission has nearly completed its preparations for the highly anticipated byelections to be held on Sunday, November 30 for 12 vacant wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Counting will take place on Wednesday, December 3. The nomination process had begun on November 3 and concluded on November 10.

State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said that the Commission is working on a war footing to ensure free, fair, and peaceful voting. The 12 wards where the byelections are being held include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Dwarka B, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar.

According to information provided by the EC, 580 polling stations have been set up for voting, with the highest number of 55 polling booths in the Shalimar Bagh B ward, which Rekha Gupta had left to become the Chief Minister.

The total number of voters in the 12 wards is 6,98,751, of which 3,74,988 are male and 3,23,710 female. There are 53 third-gender, and 60 disabled voters. The number of elderly voters (above 80 years of age) is 14,529, while the number of voters who turned 18 this year is 4,458. That puts the percentage of elderly voters at 2.07 per cent, which is greater than the percentage of young voters (0.63 per cent).

A Look At The Preparations

Voter Awareness Campaign: The state EC has launched a massive campaign to make voters aware of the importance of voting. Recently, the Commission also launched the theme song "Delhi Bole Har Vote Hai Anmol" to encourage higher participation.