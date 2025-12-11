Inside Noida International Airport At Jewar: A Look At ATC, Runway Systems And Anti-Spoofing Tech Ahead Of Launch
Soon, Noida International Airport would begin phased commercial flights, starting with 12 major cities and expanding to 35, with IndiGo, Akasa, Air India on board.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In the bustling heart of Uttar Pradesh, just a stone's throw from the national capital, a new gateway to the skies is almost ready to open its doors. Noida International Airport (NIA), known as Jewar Airport, being developed on Yamuna Authority land, is on the brink of welcoming the air travellers soon. With its sleek modern architecture and smart layouts, this airport promises to transform air travel in the Delhi-NCR region.
But what makes it truly exciting? It's not just the shiny terminals, it's the cutting-edge technology ensuring every flight is safe, smooth, and efficient. From radar systems that see through fog to runways lit like a runway fashion show, NIA is gearing up to handle millions of passengers. Let's dive into the details of this aviation marvel, straight from the experts on the ground.
The Nerve Center: Inside the ATC Tower
At the Noida International Airport, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower operates as the airport’s nerve center, combining cutting-edge radar, communication, navigation, and monitoring systems to keep every aircraft movement safe and coordinated. Controllers manage flights on the ground and in the air, maintaining global safety standards and preventing congestion in one of India's busiest air corridors.
An ATC official explained to ETV Bharat, "The ground controller manages all aircraft movement in the apron area, where the planes are parked. Since aircraft can't reverse on their own, an external tractor pushes them back, a process called pushback. After that, the aircraft taxis using its own engines."
The tower integrates systems from the Meteorological Department, Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL), and a full suite of navigational aids known as NAVIDs. "Our navigational systems include the Instrument Landing System (ILS), which provides two types of electronic guidance," the official said.
The localiser antenna aligns an aircraft with the runway centerline, while the glide path antenna provides vertical descent guidance. Both runways at NIA are equipped with ILS and calibrated up to CAT III standards.
Another key navigational system is the Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), circular antennas that guide aircraft up to 100-200 nautical miles. "These VORs act as homing devices. Aircraft flying across India can lock onto Jewar, and routes are created through these VOR points," the official added. All navigational data flows into the airport's ATC automation system, which integrates ADS-B signals, radar inputs, voice communication recordings, and real-time flight information. "Everything converges in the automation system. Even a flight going to London gets its route messages processed here," he said. This system constantly monitors weather conditions, visibility, and aircraft positions.
The integration of multiple systems, combined with human decision-making, makes the ATC tower the airport’s most sophisticated hub. "Every movement happens in fractions of a second. ATC officers need to meet high physical and mental standards to manage such a tight environment," the official emphasised. He said controllers use PTT radios for communication with pilots and dedicated landlines to coordinate with fire services, airport operators, and other ATC units. The AGL system controls all airfield lighting, while standby systems ensure fail-safe backup for every major operation.
A powerful addition, soon to go live, is the Surface Movement Radar (SMR). "The SMR will allow us to monitor runway and taxiway movements during rain or fog, even when visibility from the tower is near zero," the official said. This is particularly crucial for winters in North India.
Runway operations are equally tech-heavy. Localizer and glide path antennas guide aircraft horizontally and vertically, while Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights help pilots check whether they are too high or low on descent. "The runway has two ends, Runway 28 and Runway 10. The localiser sits at one end, and the glide path antenna at the other," he explained.
Lighting the Way: How the Runway Works
NIA's runway is built for precision and safety. Edge lights, centerline lights, threshold markings, and runway-end lights work together to give pilots visual guidance in all weather conditions. "This is the main runway where aircraft will land and take off," an official said, pointing to rows of red, yellow, and green lights lining the asphalt.
The ILS is the runway's most important landing aid. The glide path antenna provides the standard three-degree descent angle, while the localiser keeps the aircraft centered. "Inside the cockpit, pilots see needles showing if they’re drifting left, right, above, or below the ideal path. When centered, they’re perfectly aligned," the official explained. Current runway trials have been successful, and the airport is now awaiting its final license.
Safety First: Redundancy, Radar & Fire Preparedness
NIA has been classified as Category-9 under International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO's) Crash Fire Tender (CFT) norms, meaning it is equipped with top-tier fire-fighting and rescue systems. All safety figures match the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP).
While the airport has installed a Category II ILS, full CAT II/III operations will begin once the Surface Movement Radar is commissioned. For now, the airport can support CAT I operations.
"Every automation system here is double or triple-redundant," an official said. Flight plans are processed through primary and standby servers, ensuring zero downtime. A backup tower system is ready to take over during emergencies.
Data recording is equally robust. DRF servers capture every click and system movement, while Neptuno servers log all voice exchanges between pilots and controllers. "These recordings are essential for training, analysis, and investigations," he noted.
Radar data is processed through the RDCU, which combines primary radar, secondary radar, and ADS-B signals. NTP servers keep all systems perfectly time-synchronised.
On the ground, the soon-to-be-activated surface movement radar will track every aircraft and vehicle on the airfield, ensuring safe operations even in low or zero visibility.
GPS Spoofing? No Crisis at Jewar
With increasing reports of GPS spoofing in global airspace, the official clarified its impact: "GPS spoofing affects aircraft navigation and can disturb our automation system. But once an aircraft locks onto the ILS or our ground-based navigational systems, the effect is nullified. Our NAVID installations make us immune during approach."
Ready for Takeoff: Operations & Challenges Ahead
Airport officials said nearly all inspections are complete, and the final BCAS report is awaited for Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue the aerodrome license. Domestic flights will begin first, connecting 12 major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. Within 15 days, the network will expand to 35 cities. Ticket bookings will open 15-20 days before the launch.
The ATC team also highlighted the importance of aircraft separation. "Aircraft travel at extremely high speeds, so maintaining a minimum separation is crucial. For NIA, three to five nautical miles is standard," an official said. Moreover, the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) onboard aircraft adds another safety layer. "If both ATC and pilots miss something, TCAS commands immediate evasive action.”
In emergencies, global rules apply: any aircraft in distress must be allowed to land, regardless of prior restrictions. If unidentified objects are spotted in the sky, controllers avoid the area, alert authorities, and coordinate with security agencies.
Passenger Perks: From Check-In to Cargo
The terminal is spacious with advanced facilities and easy amenities. Check-in counters and boarding areas are designed to cut wait times, with automated baggage systems, plenty of counters, and clear signs. The zones are ready to support both domestic and future international flights, offering a hassle-free start to journeys.
Multiple aerobridges connect planes directly to the terminal, making boarding quick and weather-proof. They handle different plane sizes, speeding up turnarounds for airlines and comfort for passengers.
Security is top-notch. Deployment of 1,047 CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel, AI-powered CCTV, intrusion detectors, and a central hub ensure passenger and airport safety, addressing all perimeter and internal security requirements. Cargo operations are modern too, with storage, logistics, and secure handling to boost trade in NCR.
"There were no serious injuries, no amputations, no disabilities, and no fatalities during the building of the airport," the official pointed out.
Why Noida International Airport is economically significant
- Jewar is fast emerging as a major investment zone, with rapid commercial, residential and industrial growth driven by the upcoming airport.
- The airport will generate massive employment,construction has already hired thousands, and operational phases will require large teams across airport, logistics and support services. According to sources, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YAPL) is training local youth for aviation jobs ahead of Noida International Airport’s opening. The Jewar ITI has trained 28 young adults in passenger handling and ramp operation, 24 of them have already got jobs, and an additional 100 individuals have received English, communication and soft skills training.
- Training continues for the families impacted by the acquisition of land for the Airport with 180 youth registered on one shared web portal and 300 youth have participated in recruitment camps. YAPL has partnered with three very experienced operators to create job opportunities for over 5000 people and has received approval for a 40-year lease to operate the Airport.
- A new 1000-acre zone is planned for aircraft assembly and manufacturing, attracting global and domestic aviation companies.
- The dedicated MRO facility will offer world-class aircraft maintenance, reducing reliance on foreign centres and cutting airline costs.
- Foreign aerospace manufacturers are considering establishing manufacturing and servicing facilities in India, providing a major boost to the Government’s efforts toward creating a robust Aviation Manufacturing Sector.
- The developing corridor of Noida-Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway is rapidly evolving into an important IT and Industrial Region within India, attracting new investment and increased land demand due to the Jewar Airport.
Also Read:
1. AAI To Take Over Uttarakhand's Naini Saini Airport; MoU Signed In Modi's Presence
2. Karnataka Government Declares 1,777 Acres Near Bengaluru Airport As Permanent Special Agriculture Zone, Farmers Call It An Act Of Vengeance