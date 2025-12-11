ETV Bharat / bharat

Inside Noida International Airport At Jewar: A Look At ATC, Runway Systems And Anti-Spoofing Tech Ahead Of Launch

From ATC To Runway To Smart Tech: All You Need To Know About Noida International Airport In Jewar ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In the bustling heart of Uttar Pradesh, just a stone's throw from the national capital, a new gateway to the skies is almost ready to open its doors. Noida International Airport (NIA), known as Jewar Airport, being developed on Yamuna Authority land, is on the brink of welcoming the air travellers soon. With its sleek modern architecture and smart layouts, this airport promises to transform air travel in the Delhi-NCR region.

But what makes it truly exciting? It's not just the shiny terminals, it's the cutting-edge technology ensuring every flight is safe, smooth, and efficient. From radar systems that see through fog to runways lit like a runway fashion show, NIA is gearing up to handle millions of passengers. Let's dive into the details of this aviation marvel, straight from the experts on the ground.

The Nerve Center: Inside the ATC Tower

At the Noida International Airport, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower operates as the airport’s nerve center, combining cutting-edge radar, communication, navigation, and monitoring systems to keep every aircraft movement safe and coordinated. Controllers manage flights on the ground and in the air, maintaining global safety standards and preventing congestion in one of India's busiest air corridors.

An ATC official explained to ETV Bharat, "The ground controller manages all aircraft movement in the apron area, where the planes are parked. Since aircraft can't reverse on their own, an external tractor pushes them back, a process called pushback. After that, the aircraft taxis using its own engines."

ATC tower at Noida International Airport in Jewar (ETV Bharat)

The tower integrates systems from the Meteorological Department, Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL), and a full suite of navigational aids known as NAVIDs. "Our navigational systems include the Instrument Landing System (ILS), which provides two types of electronic guidance," the official said.

The localiser antenna aligns an aircraft with the runway centerline, while the glide path antenna provides vertical descent guidance. Both runways at NIA are equipped with ILS and calibrated up to CAT III standards.

Another key navigational system is the Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), circular antennas that guide aircraft up to 100-200 nautical miles. "These VORs act as homing devices. Aircraft flying across India can lock onto Jewar, and routes are created through these VOR points," the official added. All navigational data flows into the airport's ATC automation system, which integrates ADS-B signals, radar inputs, voice communication recordings, and real-time flight information. "Everything converges in the automation system. Even a flight going to London gets its route messages processed here," he said. This system constantly monitors weather conditions, visibility, and aircraft positions.

The integration of multiple systems, combined with human decision-making, makes the ATC tower the airport’s most sophisticated hub. "Every movement happens in fractions of a second. ATC officers need to meet high physical and mental standards to manage such a tight environment," the official emphasised. He said controllers use PTT radios for communication with pilots and dedicated landlines to coordinate with fire services, airport operators, and other ATC units. The AGL system controls all airfield lighting, while standby systems ensure fail-safe backup for every major operation.

A powerful addition, soon to go live, is the Surface Movement Radar (SMR). "The SMR will allow us to monitor runway and taxiway movements during rain or fog, even when visibility from the tower is near zero," the official said. This is particularly crucial for winters in North India.

Runway operations are equally tech-heavy. Localizer and glide path antennas guide aircraft horizontally and vertically, while Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights help pilots check whether they are too high or low on descent. "The runway has two ends, Runway 28 and Runway 10. The localiser sits at one end, and the glide path antenna at the other," he explained.

Lighting the Way: How the Runway Works

NIA's runway is built for precision and safety. Edge lights, centerline lights, threshold markings, and runway-end lights work together to give pilots visual guidance in all weather conditions. "This is the main runway where aircraft will land and take off," an official said, pointing to rows of red, yellow, and green lights lining the asphalt.

The runway at Noida International Airport (ETV Bharat)

The ILS is the runway's most important landing aid. The glide path antenna provides the standard three-degree descent angle, while the localiser keeps the aircraft centered. "Inside the cockpit, pilots see needles showing if they’re drifting left, right, above, or below the ideal path. When centered, they’re perfectly aligned," the official explained. Current runway trials have been successful, and the airport is now awaiting its final license.