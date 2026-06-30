ETV Bharat / bharat

All-Women Engineers Team Leads Key Polavaram Canal Works, Driving North Andhra Water Project

WOMEN ON TOP: The all-women engineering team is executing one of the most critical stretches of the Polavaram Left Canal project ( ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam: An all-women engineering team is executing one of the most critical stretches of the Polavaram Left Canal project. The team is executing works under Package 8, a vital component designed to divert Godavari waters to North Andhra for drinking water, industrial use and irrigation.

The Water Resources Department's Division 6, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, comprises four engineering sub-divisions, two based in Visakhapatnam and two in Anakapalli. Significantly, all four sub-divisions are headed by women Deputy Executive Engineers (DEEs), while 14 of the 16 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) are also women, underscoring women's growing leadership in the state's engineering sector.

Although the divisional offices are located in urban centres, the engineers spend much of their time supervising fieldwork in villages situated 50-60 km away. The project aims to divert 24 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Godavari water to meet the drinking water and industrial requirements of Visakhapatnam.

After travelling 162 km, the Polavaram Left Canal merges with the Yeleru Canal, which carries water to the Kanithi Balancing Reservoir. The engineers are modernising the canal network to enhance its carrying capacity while also handling land acquisition for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project.

One sub-division, led by DEE Girijavani, includes AEEs Suhasini, Deepthi Sravani, Vijayalakshmi and Bhagyalakshmi. The team is executing excavation works between the 162 km and 173 km reaches of the Left Canal. They are also addressing engineering challenges at the junction of the Polavaram Left Canal and the Yeleru system, supervising dredging operations, clearing overgrown vegetation and monitoring construction activities.