All-Women Engineers Team Leads Key Polavaram Canal Works, Driving North Andhra Water Project
All four sub-divisions are headed by women DEEs, while 14 of the 16 AEEs are also women, underscoring women's growing leadership in state's engineering sector.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: An all-women engineering team is executing one of the most critical stretches of the Polavaram Left Canal project. The team is executing works under Package 8, a vital component designed to divert Godavari waters to North Andhra for drinking water, industrial use and irrigation.
The Water Resources Department's Division 6, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, comprises four engineering sub-divisions, two based in Visakhapatnam and two in Anakapalli. Significantly, all four sub-divisions are headed by women Deputy Executive Engineers (DEEs), while 14 of the 16 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) are also women, underscoring women's growing leadership in the state's engineering sector.
Although the divisional offices are located in urban centres, the engineers spend much of their time supervising fieldwork in villages situated 50-60 km away. The project aims to divert 24 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Godavari water to meet the drinking water and industrial requirements of Visakhapatnam.
After travelling 162 km, the Polavaram Left Canal merges with the Yeleru Canal, which carries water to the Kanithi Balancing Reservoir. The engineers are modernising the canal network to enhance its carrying capacity while also handling land acquisition for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project.
One sub-division, led by DEE Girijavani, includes AEEs Suhasini, Deepthi Sravani, Vijayalakshmi and Bhagyalakshmi. The team is executing excavation works between the 162 km and 173 km reaches of the Left Canal. They are also addressing engineering challenges at the junction of the Polavaram Left Canal and the Yeleru system, supervising dredging operations, clearing overgrown vegetation and monitoring construction activities.
Another sub-division is headed by DEE Asalatha, assisted by AEEs Leeladevi, Lalithakumari and Keerthi. They are responsible for increasing the carrying capacity of the new drinking water canal between 0 km and 10.523 km, while also overseeing land acquisition for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project across Buchayyapeta, Kasimkota, Vepada, S Kota and Gantyada mandals.
DEE Supraja leads AEEs Tejaswini, Suprithi, Niharika and Sudha, who are carrying out dredging works between 10.900 km and 33.609 km to achieve the designed flow capacity of 1,095 cubic feet per second (cusecs). The team is also supervising land acquisition for a 20.02-km gravity canal in Kasimkota and Anakapalli mandals.
The fourth sub-division, headed by Lakshmisudha, includes AEEs Sharada, Indira and Madhuri. Their responsibilities include land acquisition, preparation of estimates and supervision of the proposed irrigation canal between 173.309 km and 177.809 km of the Polavaram Left Canal in Munagapaka and Anakapalli mandals, while also handling land acquisition for the Sujala Sravanthi project in Buchayyapeta.
Officials said the all-women engineering teams were constituted because the project locations are close to Visakhapatnam, enabling the government to post female engineers at locations that are both accessible and strategically important. Their leadership is playing a vital role in accelerating one of Andhra Pradesh's most significant water infrastructure projects.
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