All Wings Of Democracy Exist For Welfare Of Citizens, Cannot Work In Isolation: CJI

Mumbai: All the wings of democracy - executive, judiciary and legislature - exist for the welfare of citizens and none can work in isolation, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the project initiation function of the Maharashtra National Law University’s (MNLU) campus in Mumbai, Gavai said the principles of liberty, justice and equality are embodied in our Constitution. “Judiciary has neither the power of the sword nor the power of words. Unless the executive is on board, it is difficult for the judiciary to provide adequate infrastructure to judiciary as well as legal education,” the CJI said.

Gavai said law education is now developing with more practical-oriented training and hence infrastructure plays a very important role. He refuted criticism that Maharashtra government was found lacking when it comes to judiciary infrastructure and said the notion was based on incorrect facts.

Gavai lauded the state government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for always being proactive when it comes to infrastructure for the judiciary. “The infrastructure provided to judiciary in Maharashtra is one of the best,” Gavai said. Law is an evolving and organic branch, Gavai said. There has been a paradigm shift in legal education, he added.