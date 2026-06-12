ETV Bharat / bharat

All Verified Bangladeshi Citizens Will Be Repatriated Promptly From India: Bangladesh

Director General of Border Security Force Praveen Kumar and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui with members of the Indian and Bangladesh delegations during the 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between the BSF and BGB at BSF Headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Dhaka has assured New Delhi that all verified Bangladeshi citizens will be repatriated promptly from India through established bilateral mechanisms, even as Bangladesh expressed serious concern over India’s ongoing “push back” policy to deport illegal Bangladeshis.

The development took place following the conclusion of the 57th Director General-level Border Conference between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) in New Delhi.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqi, whereas BSF Director General Praveen Kumar led the 12-member Indian delegation in the conference that took place between June 8–11.

A senior official present at the meeting told ETV Bharat that the BGB DG expressed concern over the BSF’s push-back policy, accusing it of violating joint border guidelines, the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), previous DG-level agreements, and bilateral protocols. He noted that the affected individuals face severe hardships, including hunger and disease, and highlighted urgent medical needs among the elderly.

“Verified Bangladeshi citizens will be repatriated promptly through established bilateral mechanisms,” said Siddiqi after the BSF DG requested that Bangladesh expedite nationality verification and repatriation processes.

Both sides agreed to prioritise these processes and reaffirmed their commitment to effective implementation in a spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.

In the last few weeks, BSF has been reportedly trying to push back illegal Bangladeshi residents in India, that led to confrontation between BSF and BGB.

The meeting also discussed the prevention of killings and violence at the border.