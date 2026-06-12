All Verified Bangladeshi Citizens Will Be Repatriated Promptly From India: Bangladesh
Dhaka has expressed serious concern over New Delhi’s ongoing 'push-back' policy to deport illegal Bangladeshis, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST|
Updated : June 12, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Dhaka has assured New Delhi that all verified Bangladeshi citizens will be repatriated promptly from India through established bilateral mechanisms, even as Bangladesh expressed serious concern over India’s ongoing “push back” policy to deport illegal Bangladeshis.
The development took place following the conclusion of the 57th Director General-level Border Conference between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) in New Delhi.
The Bangladesh delegation was led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqi, whereas BSF Director General Praveen Kumar led the 12-member Indian delegation in the conference that took place between June 8–11.
A senior official present at the meeting told ETV Bharat that the BGB DG expressed concern over the BSF’s push-back policy, accusing it of violating joint border guidelines, the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), previous DG-level agreements, and bilateral protocols. He noted that the affected individuals face severe hardships, including hunger and disease, and highlighted urgent medical needs among the elderly.
“Verified Bangladeshi citizens will be repatriated promptly through established bilateral mechanisms,” said Siddiqi after the BSF DG requested that Bangladesh expedite nationality verification and repatriation processes.
Both sides agreed to prioritise these processes and reaffirmed their commitment to effective implementation in a spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.
In the last few weeks, BSF has been reportedly trying to push back illegal Bangladeshi residents in India, that led to confrontation between BSF and BGB.
The meeting also discussed the prevention of killings and violence at the border.
Following the incidents of "civilian casualties" on both sides, both BSF and BGB agreed that these issues should be resolved with sincere, coordinated efforts, following existing laws and humanitarian principles.
They agreed to strengthen border security, increase joint patrolling, enhance monitoring, and implement public awareness initiatives to prevent illegal crossings, killings, and attacks. Investigations will be conducted in all incidents, and strict legal action will be taken against perpetrators, the official said.
According to the official, the BGB DG emphasised that Bangladesh does not allow Rohingya and Myanmar nationals to use its territory for illegal entry into India and provides humanitarian shelter under strict supervision.
"Both sides agreed to preventive measures against illegal cross-border movements, strict action against human trafficking networks, and timely rescue, rehabilitation, and legal assistance for victims," the official added.
The Bangladesh side also raised their concerns regarding construction within 150 yards of the international border and urged adherence to diplomatic procedures for all Single Row Fencing (SRF) and development works.
Both sides emphasised the urgent need to replace temporary markers with permanent border pillars and proposed enhanced cooperation between land survey authorities to resolve outstanding demarcation issues, including riverine areas.
During the deliberations, both sides held detailed discussions on measures to effectively prevent trans-border crimes, including smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, as well as illegal border crossings and human trafficking.
"The two delegations also discussed issues relating to border deaths, illegal, inadvertent and forcible crossings at the border areas, construction of border infrastructure, implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence-building measures and the need for closer cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges along the border," a BSF spokesperson said.
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