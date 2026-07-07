ETV Bharat / bharat

All Valuable Articles Donated To Ram Temple Safe; Over 30 Kg Gold-like Items In Possession Of Trust: Treasurer

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust currently holds over 30 kg of gold-like items and 1,518 kg of silver-like items among other valuables donated by devotees, its treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said on Tuesday amid the row over alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple.

Giri told PTI that all 2,926 valuable articles donated to the temple were "safe" and their records maintained. He gave the details of the donations after the Trust on Monday displayed several of the offerings to the temple like a gold 'Ramcharitmanas' and a diamond-studded necklace before the media here.

A silver 'charan paduka' and silver 'Kakbhushundi' artefact, which some social media posts had claimed were among the missing items or unaccounted for, were also displayed before media personnel here.

The Trust said the valuables included gold, silver and diamond-studded ornaments, artefacts, crowns, necklaces, 'charan paduka', silver bricks and other offerings presented by devotees since the consecration of the Ram temple.

He claimed each donated article had been entered in its inventory with details of the donor, date of donation and other relevant records. Referring to the silver Kakbhushundi artefact donated by a devotee named Anita Bharadwaj, Giri claimed some of the donated articles, which had become the subject of speculation, were safe in the temple's custody.

Giri said the Trust had received 16.765 kg of gold-like items up to March 31, 2024, another 10.445 kg during 2024-25 and 5.050 kg during 2025-26, taking the total to 32.259 kg as of March 31, 2026. He said the Trust's silver holdings comprised silver articles retained in their original form as well as 849.272 kg of refined silver obtained after government-supervised melting and refining of donated silver items.

Presenting details of the Trust's inventory, Giri said it had 1,518.925 kg of silver and silver-like items, including 849.272 kg of refined silver, and 32.259 kg of gold-like items as of March 31, 2026. He claimed all donated articles were recorded and subjected to annual physical verification by an independent chartered accountant firm.