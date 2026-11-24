All UDF Parties Are Represented In Keralam Govt; I'm Not Part Of Any Group: Tharoor
Tharoor said that he had already raised the issue of selecting a new chief of KPCC and hoped that a decision would be taken quickly.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that all the constituent parties are represented in the UDF government and therefore, there is a system to consider their views before taking a decision.
Tharoor also said that he has already raised the issue of selecting a new chief of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the party’s national leadership and hoped that a decision would be taken quickly. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram also said that he was not part of any group within the party.
"Ever since I have been a part of politics, I have believed that when we are part of a party, then there should be no groupism. I am not Congress I or A; I am Congress U where 'U' stands for united," he said.
The Congress in Keralam has traditionally been divided into two prominent factions, the I Group led by K Karunakaran and the A Group led by A K Antony.
After Antony moved to national politics, Oommen Chandy took over the leadership of the A Group. Following Karunakaran’s exit from the Congress in 2005, Ramesh Chennithala emerged as a prominent leader of the I Group.
For some time, factional activities within the Congress in Keralam have remained relatively subdued. However, following the recent elections, factional politics appears to be resurfacing within the party.
Tharoor's remarks came in response to reporters' queries regarding the alleged infighting and accusations that the alliance government's decisions are not being discussed with everyone, group affiliations within the party and the requirement of a KPCC chief who is not part of the administration. Currently, State Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph is the KPCC chief.
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