ETV Bharat / bharat

All UDF Parties Are Represented In Keralam Govt; I'm Not Part Of Any Group: Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that all the constituent parties are represented in the UDF government and therefore, there is a system to consider their views before taking a decision.

Tharoor also said that he has already raised the issue of selecting a new chief of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the party’s national leadership and hoped that a decision would be taken quickly. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram also said that he was not part of any group within the party.

"Ever since I have been a part of politics, I have believed that when we are part of a party, then there should be no groupism. I am not Congress I or A; I am Congress U where 'U' stands for united," he said.

The Congress in Keralam has traditionally been divided into two prominent factions, the I Group led by K Karunakaran and the A Group led by A K Antony.

After Antony moved to national politics, Oommen Chandy took over the leadership of the A Group. Following Karunakaran’s exit from the Congress in 2005, Ramesh Chennithala emerged as a prominent leader of the I Group.