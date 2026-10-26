ETV Bharat / bharat

EC To Supreme Court: All SIR Decisions Taken Unanimously, Form 6 Not Amended

The affidavit filed in the Supreme Court stated that all three orders concerning the SIR were unanimous decisions of the Election Commission. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday told the Supreme Court that all decisions concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unanimously by it.

The counter affidavit filed by Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC), stated that the filing was a unanimous decision of the three members of the Election Commission: two election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

It filed the response to a plea challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's functioning and the legality of certain EC decisions.

The poll body denied allegations that the CEC unilaterally took SIR-related decisions despite objections from the other two election commissioners.

The affidavit stated that all three orders concerning the SIR, dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026, were unanimous decisions of the Election Commission.

“It is most humbly submitted that the three SIR orders starting with the order dated 24.06.2025 as well as later orders to schedule SIR in other states and Union Territories issued on 27.10.2025 and 14.05.2026 were issued in accordance with decisions of the Election Commission of India arrived at unanimously and taken in due compliance of Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023”, said the affidavit.

The poll panel said the attempt to cast aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate. It added that the allegations based on the communications between the Election Commissioners and the Cabinet Secretary are misconceived.

Form 6 not amended

The poll panel denied that it amended Form 6 through its SIR orders, maintaining that only the Centre can amend the form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The affidavit stated that a review of how Form 6 and the declaration were displayed on the IT platform raised concerns because the online presentation of the declaration could be construed as an amendment to Form 6.

“As stated earlier, Form 6 can only be amended by the Central government. The amended declaration was a measure that would enable the person seeking registration as a voter to dispense with the need for filing documents during the claims and objections period…”, added the affidavit.

The EC said there is no substance to the contention that Form 6 has been amended by the commission vide the SIR orders. “There is no change in Form 6 vide the 3 SIR orders, as sought to be alleged. The Declaration (which is a separate and independent document) that was incorporated as Annexure D to the SIR order dated 24.06.2025, stands rationalized/ substituted as Annexure IV in the SIR orders dated. 27.10.2025 and 14.05. 2026”, said the affidavit.

The poll panel stated that, from October 21, 2026, the online application process would be divided into two separate components: Form 6 and the SIR declaration, in line with the procedure followed for physical applications. It stressed that the declaration was introduced to facilitate the mapping of applicants with earlier electoral rolls, and changes did not amount to an amendment of the statutory form.

On ECINet, the poll panel said that no name could be added to or deleted from the electoral roll except pursuant to an order passed by the competent Electoral Registration Officer.