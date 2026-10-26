EC To Supreme Court: All SIR Decisions Taken Unanimously, Form 6 Not Amended
The EC filed the response to a plea challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's functioning and the legality of certain EC decisions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday told the Supreme Court that all decisions concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unanimously by it.
The counter affidavit filed by Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC), stated that the filing was a unanimous decision of the three members of the Election Commission: two election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.
It filed the response to a plea challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's functioning and the legality of certain EC decisions.
The poll body denied allegations that the CEC unilaterally took SIR-related decisions despite objections from the other two election commissioners.
The affidavit stated that all three orders concerning the SIR, dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026, were unanimous decisions of the Election Commission.
“It is most humbly submitted that the three SIR orders starting with the order dated 24.06.2025 as well as later orders to schedule SIR in other states and Union Territories issued on 27.10.2025 and 14.05.2026 were issued in accordance with decisions of the Election Commission of India arrived at unanimously and taken in due compliance of Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023”, said the affidavit.
The poll panel said the attempt to cast aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate. It added that the allegations based on the communications between the Election Commissioners and the Cabinet Secretary are misconceived.
Form 6 not amended
The poll panel denied that it amended Form 6 through its SIR orders, maintaining that only the Centre can amend the form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
The affidavit stated that a review of how Form 6 and the declaration were displayed on the IT platform raised concerns because the online presentation of the declaration could be construed as an amendment to Form 6.
“As stated earlier, Form 6 can only be amended by the Central government. The amended declaration was a measure that would enable the person seeking registration as a voter to dispense with the need for filing documents during the claims and objections period…”, added the affidavit.
The EC said there is no substance to the contention that Form 6 has been amended by the commission vide the SIR orders. “There is no change in Form 6 vide the 3 SIR orders, as sought to be alleged. The Declaration (which is a separate and independent document) that was incorporated as Annexure D to the SIR order dated 24.06.2025, stands rationalized/ substituted as Annexure IV in the SIR orders dated. 27.10.2025 and 14.05. 2026”, said the affidavit.
The poll panel stated that, from October 21, 2026, the online application process would be divided into two separate components: Form 6 and the SIR declaration, in line with the procedure followed for physical applications. It stressed that the declaration was introduced to facilitate the mapping of applicants with earlier electoral rolls, and changes did not amount to an amendment of the statutory form.
On ECINet, the poll panel said that no name could be added to or deleted from the electoral roll except pursuant to an order passed by the competent Electoral Registration Officer.
The poll panel contended that the plea was based entirely on a newspaper report and that the petitioner had not independently verified the factual claims with the respondents. Hence, the petition is not maintainable, it added.
The poll panel made it clear that notes, queries, suggestions, or observations recorded by the CEC or Election Commissioners during the processing of a file do not, by themselves, constitute decisions of the commission.
The plea was filed by Rakesh Kumar Singh. The apex court issued notice to the EC, the CEC, and other officials.
The plea was filed against the backdrop of a news report alleging that 14 crucial decisions relating to the SIR exercise were taken in the name of the EC despite objections recorded by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The affidavit stated that an office order was issued on 28 July 2026 by an IAS officer of the rank of Additional Secretary who had been posted on deputation to the Election Commission pertaining to internal work allocation.
The affidavit stated that on 29 July 2026 the two election commissioners wrote separate letters to the Cabinet Secretary regarding this order and the conduct of the officer, and in view of the joint direction dated 30 July 2026 by the two election commissioners, the order of 28 July 2026 was never implemented.
WB SIR appeals against voter inclusions filed by State CEO's office
The poll panel stated that appeals filed against the inclusion of voters after the SIR in West Bengal were filed by officers from the State's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office.
The affidavit said that another contention raised in the plea is that appeals have been filed against the orders of inclusion of the applicants/electors in the Electoral Rolls in West Bengal. It was contended that it is unclear which authority permitted the filing of all those Appeals.
"It is submitted that the names of those electors are already in the electoral rolls and accordingly they have been entitled to exercise their voting right in the recent assembly elections. Their documents are available on the portal and there is a favourable order passed by the Ld. Judicial Officer in their favour," said the affidavit.
The affidavit submitted that a communication dated 22.10.2026 has been received by the office of the ECI from the office of the CEO, West Bengal, stating that the said appeals have been filed by the officers of the Office of the CEO, West Bengal, in their capacity as authorities under the Representation of the People Act. The officers had the authority to file the appeals as per the orders of this court, and these matters were not brought to the commission, it added.
The matter is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow.
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