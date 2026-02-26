ETV Bharat / bharat

All Set For IAF's Vayu Shakti 2026 At Pokhran Firing Range, To Start On Friday

The skies over Pokhran will resonate with the roar of multiple fighter jets, including the indigenous Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and Hawk aircraft

All Set For IAF's Vayu Shakti 2026 At Pokhran Firing Range, To Start On February 27
Indian Air Force conducts a full dress rehearsal of Exercise Vayu Shakti- 2026 at the Chandan Field Firing Range at Pokhran, in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The exercise is scheduled to be held on 27th February. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST

Jaisalmer: The Pokhran Firing Range in Rajasthan, close to India's western frontier, is set to once again witness a major show of air power as the Indian Air Force organises Vayu Shakti-2026, starting Friday. Located roughly 270 km from the Pakistan border, the high-profile exercise will feature an extensive display of frontline fighter aircraft, transport platforms and advanced weapon systems. A full-dress rehearsal of all operational activities were practiced during the week.

Conducted on the sandy terrain of Pokhran, the exercise is seen as strategically significant. The Air Force will demonstrate its rapid reaction capability, air dominance and proficiency in multi-domain operations, with missions planned during the day, evening and night. The drills are aimed at showcasing precision firepower, seamless coordination and combat readiness in a border-area scenario.

The skies over Pokhran will resonate with the roar of multiple fighter jets, including the indigenous Tejas, Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI, along with Jaguar, Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and Hawk aircraft. Strategic and tactical support platforms such as C-130J, C-295 and C-17 transport aircraft, along with helicopters including Chetak, ALH Mk-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache and Chinook, will also participate, underlining the Air Force's wide operational spectrum.

Vayu Shakti-2026 will further showcase advanced weapon systems such as the Akash and Spyder missile systems, short-range loitering munitions and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), highlighting India's capability to carry out precision strikes, defend its airspace and counter emerging drone threats.

The exercise will also reflect lessons and capabilities demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, particularly long-range precision engagement and air dominance, while underscoring the growing role of indigenous platforms in line with the vision of a self-reliant India.

Sharing details on its official X handle, the Indian Air Force said it is ready to demonstrate operational excellence with the values of being "unshakable, invincible and precise". The main event on February 27 will be broadcast live on the Air Force's social media platforms.

A high-level attendance is expected for Vayu Shakti 2026, including Preisdent Draupadi Murmu, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the Governor and Chief Minister of Rajasthan and senior officers from across the Indian Armed Forces.

