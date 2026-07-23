ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest Effect: Connaught Place To Shut Down At 6.30 PM Today

New Delhi: In view of the chaos at Jantar Mantar — where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has regressed into a daily confrontation between student protesters and security forces, whose spillover effect can be felt in neighbouring Connaught Place (CP) — the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has appealed for an early closure of all offices, restaurants, and commercial establishments in Connaught Place this evening (July 23). The measure follows telephonic discussions with, and advice from, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman and Vice Chairman.

According to available information, the administration is on high alert regarding the prevailing situation in CP and surrounding areas. The urgent advisory circular issued by NDTA President Atul Bhargava follows advice from top NDMC officials. The decision was taken to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure the safety of the general public and traders.

The circular mandates that all shops, large and small, corporate offices, restaurants, and other commercial establishments in the CP area must be completely shut down by 6.30 pm today. NDTA's Bhargava has appealed to all shopkeepers, business owners and office proprietors in the area to strictly adhere to this directive. The message issued by the association clearly states that this decision is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential losses, damage to property, or untoward incidents.

Both the administration and the traders' association have appealed for cooperation from all concerned parties to avoid any unpleasant situations. As CP is Delhi's busiest and most prominent commercial hub, it typically sees heavy footfall in the evenings; therefore, closing markets and offices early will assist the administration in maintaining security.