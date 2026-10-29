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All Preparations Being Put In Place For Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela Flag Hoisting Ceremony

all preparations have been put in place for the three day ceremony which involves flag hoisting ceremony for which the President Droupadi Murmu has been invited ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: The flag-hoisting ceremony for the Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will take place on October 31, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu. Maharashtra Governor Jishnudev Varma and Jagadguru Shri Shri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamy, the Shankaracharya of the Sringeri Math, are expected to be present at the event.

Invitations have been extended to 1,317 VIPs from across Maharashtra, including heads of the akhadas (religious orders), office-bearers of the Purohit Sangh, as well as state ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The guest list includes 29 state ministers, the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, 288 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), 78 Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), 48 Members of Parliament (MPs), 122 Nashik municipal corporators, 17 municipal council presidents, 125 government officials, 200 representatives from the Purohit Sangh, and 300 representatives of saints and religious leaders.

all preparations have been put in place for the three day ceremony which involves flag hoisting ceremony for which the President Droupadi Murmu has been invited (ETV Bharat)

Three-day programme

A three-day programme has been planned for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting. Prior to that there will be an invocation, as proceedings will commence on October 30 at 9:00 AM with religious rituals. A puja and havan will be held in the presence of Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan and various saints and ascetics.

In the afternoon, the main ceremonial flag will be brought from the Kalaram Temple to the Tapovan grounds, followed by a procession that will pass through Tapovan, Ganeshwadi, Main Road, and the Chandi Ganpati Temple. It is expected to reach Ramkund around 7:00 PM, where a Maha Aarti will be performed. Flag hoisting

On October 31, at 11:30 AM, President Droupadi Murmu is expected to arrive at Ramkund, and in the presence of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendracharya Maharaj and various sadhu-mahants, the President will perform puja for the deities at the yajnashala near the Ganga Temple.

This will be followed by a ritual offering to the river, called Ganga bhet, at Ramtirtha, where the President, along with the saints, is expected to worship the main ceremonial pillar. It is here that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag will be hoisted by the President, after which a Maha Aarti of the river Ganga will be performed.

Chandrashekhar Panchakshari, President of the Purohit Sangh, stated, "On November 1, rituals including puja, havan, and the worship of the ceremonial pillar will be conducted in the presence of the Sringeri Shankaracharya, Vidhushekhara Bharati Tirtha."

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