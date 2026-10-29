All Preparations Being Put In Place For Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela Flag Hoisting Ceremony
A three-day programme has been planned for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting, which include traffic diversions and closure of roads
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Nashik: The flag-hoisting ceremony for the Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will take place on October 31, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu. Maharashtra Governor Jishnudev Varma and Jagadguru Shri Shri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamy, the Shankaracharya of the Sringeri Math, are expected to be present at the event.
1317 VIPs invited
Invitations have been extended to 1,317 VIPs from across Maharashtra, including heads of the akhadas (religious orders), office-bearers of the Purohit Sangh, as well as state ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly.
The guest list includes 29 state ministers, the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, 288 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), 78 Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), 48 Members of Parliament (MPs), 122 Nashik municipal corporators, 17 municipal council presidents, 125 government officials, 200 representatives from the Purohit Sangh, and 300 representatives of saints and religious leaders.
Three-day programme
A three-day programme has been planned for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting. Prior to that there will be an invocation, as proceedings will commence on October 30 at 9:00 AM with religious rituals. A puja and havan will be held in the presence of Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan and various saints and ascetics.
In the afternoon, the main ceremonial flag will be brought from the Kalaram Temple to the Tapovan grounds, followed by a procession that will pass through Tapovan, Ganeshwadi, Main Road, and the Chandi Ganpati Temple. It is expected to reach Ramkund around 7:00 PM, where a Maha Aarti will be performed. Flag hoisting
On October 31, at 11:30 AM, President Droupadi Murmu is expected to arrive at Ramkund, and in the presence of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendracharya Maharaj and various sadhu-mahants, the President will perform puja for the deities at the yajnashala near the Ganga Temple.
This will be followed by a ritual offering to the river, called Ganga bhet, at Ramtirtha, where the President, along with the saints, is expected to worship the main ceremonial pillar. It is here that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag will be hoisted by the President, after which a Maha Aarti of the river Ganga will be performed.
Chandrashekhar Panchakshari, President of the Purohit Sangh, stated, "On November 1, rituals including puja, havan, and the worship of the ceremonial pillar will be conducted in the presence of the Sringeri Shankaracharya, Vidhushekhara Bharati Tirtha."
No drone and No paragliding Zone
The district collector has already issued orders for no flying drones and disallowing paragliding in this region, for security reasons.
"Several VVIPs will be present in Nashik district for the flag-hoisting ceremony. As a precautionary security measure, the district administration has imposed restrictions on the operation of drones and paragliding activities across Nashik district on October 30 and 31. Consequently, no one is permitted to fly drones anywhere in the district, including rural areas, during these two days. Strict action will be taken against anyone found operating a drone without authorization," stated Additional District Collector Rohitkumar Rajput.
Holiday for 71 Schools
The President of India is scheduled to visit Nashik for the flag-hoisting ceremony of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri issued strict orders. "Since the historic flag-hoisting event will take place at Ramkund in Panchavati, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for 71 schools located in Panchavati and its surrounding areas to ensure full security is maintained and as a precaution to prevent any traffic congestion," the notice said.
Furthermore, all shops along the Godavari riverfront (Goda Ghat) have been asked to remain closed on October 30 and 31.
Road restrictions issued
Traffic has been completely prohibited on the main route leading from Ravivar Karanja to Ahilyabai Holkar Bridge, Malegaon Stand through the main market area toward Ramkund, for the flag-hoisting ceremony.
The road approaching Panchavati and the Kapaleshwar Temple/Ramkund area from Makhmalabad Naka has been blocked for safety reasons. All traffic heading toward Ramkund via the Gadge Maharaj Bridge and Ramsetu Bridge over the Godavari River has also been suspended.
Furthermore, internal lanes and connecting roads leading toward Ramkund from the Bhadrakali and areas along the main road have been closed. A special lighting arrangement, featuring 3D mapping lights, has been set up along the Goda Ghat, which is in the Ramkund vicinity, for the historic ceremony.
The entire Ramkund area will be decorated with DMX pixel 3D mapping and pixel lights. This system allows for the independent, computer-controlled adjustment of each light’s colour, brightness, and the speed at which it turns on or off. Additionally, LED screens are being installed at Ramkund, Gadge Maharaj Bridge, and the Kapaleshwar Temple area to facilitate a live broadcast of the event. Notably, this event has also created employment opportunities for over 1,200 local youths.