ETV Bharat / bharat

All Illegal Buildings Above 17.5 Metres In Delhi To Be Sealed; Govt Orders Crackdown After Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, which left at least 21 people dead, the Delhi government has announced a major crackdown on unauthorised construction, directing authorities to seal all illegal buildings taller than 17.5 metres, including those exceeding four floors. The government has also ordered strict action against builders, property owners and officials found responsible for violations.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, to prevent recurrence of tragic incidents like the Malviya Nagar fire and curb unauthorised constructions, violations of fire safety norms and activities that put human lives at stake.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said special task forces have been directed to identify illegal constructions and take immediate action. He said the government is prioritising an "illegal construction-free and safe Delhi" and that negligence at any level will not be tolerated. "Daily progress reports will be submitted to the Chief Minister's Office through the Divisional Commissioner," he said.

During the meeting, CM Rekha Gupta specifically directed officials to focus on buildings taller than 17.5 metres. As per the decision, wherever construction is found to be in violation of rules, work will be stopped immediately, FIRs will be registered and legal action will be initiated against owners, builders and colonisers, Sood said, adding that accountability of concerned officials would also be fixed.

The government has also ordered safety audits of older high-rise buildings. Structures found violating approval norms could face evacuation of upper floors, sealing and closure. "The Chief Minister ordered a safety review of older high-rise buildings. In cases where approval-related violations are found, upper floors will be vacated, sealed and shut down if required. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to ensure strict compliance with building bylaws," he said.

Referring to fire safety measures, the Chief Minister described fixed glass windows as a serious risk and safety hazard during emergencies and said all buildings should have openable windows and balconies. She noted that these arrangements will provide occupants an opportunity to escape or be rescued during a fire.

Malviya Nagar fire and the scrapping of B&B policy (ETV Bharat Graphics)

As per Sood, the Chief Minister also stressed the need to review electronic and automatic locking systems and suggested framing a new policy. The Chief Minister further directed that buildings without valid completion certificates should not be given new water or electricity connections or no-objection certificates, he said.

CM Gupta also ordered officials to prepare and immediately submit a detailed list, along with photographs, of all ongoing illegal constructions and the officials responsible for them, he said.