All Illegal Buildings Above 17.5 Metres In Delhi To Be Sealed; Govt Orders Crackdown After Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire
Delhi minister Ashish Sood said the government is prioritising an "illegal construction-free and safe Delhi", and warned that negligence at any level won't be tolerated.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of the recent Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, which left at least 21 people dead, the Delhi government has announced a major crackdown on unauthorised construction, directing authorities to seal all illegal buildings taller than 17.5 metres, including those exceeding four floors. The government has also ordered strict action against builders, property owners and officials found responsible for violations.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, to prevent recurrence of tragic incidents like the Malviya Nagar fire and curb unauthorised constructions, violations of fire safety norms and activities that put human lives at stake.
Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said special task forces have been directed to identify illegal constructions and take immediate action. He said the government is prioritising an "illegal construction-free and safe Delhi" and that negligence at any level will not be tolerated. "Daily progress reports will be submitted to the Chief Minister's Office through the Divisional Commissioner," he said.
#WATCH | Delhi Minister Ashish Sood says, " ...delhi govt will invoke ddma act to enforce 2-year-jail on landlords and owners of commercial establishments on violations of orders, action against officers for complicity..." pic.twitter.com/Aiusgdn67H— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026
During the meeting, CM Rekha Gupta specifically directed officials to focus on buildings taller than 17.5 metres. As per the decision, wherever construction is found to be in violation of rules, work will be stopped immediately, FIRs will be registered and legal action will be initiated against owners, builders and colonisers, Sood said, adding that accountability of concerned officials would also be fixed.
The government has also ordered safety audits of older high-rise buildings. Structures found violating approval norms could face evacuation of upper floors, sealing and closure. "The Chief Minister ordered a safety review of older high-rise buildings. In cases where approval-related violations are found, upper floors will be vacated, sealed and shut down if required. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to ensure strict compliance with building bylaws," he said.
Referring to fire safety measures, the Chief Minister described fixed glass windows as a serious risk and safety hazard during emergencies and said all buildings should have openable windows and balconies. She noted that these arrangements will provide occupants an opportunity to escape or be rescued during a fire.
As per Sood, the Chief Minister also stressed the need to review electronic and automatic locking systems and suggested framing a new policy. The Chief Minister further directed that buildings without valid completion certificates should not be given new water or electricity connections or no-objection certificates, he said.
CM Gupta also ordered officials to prepare and immediately submit a detailed list, along with photographs, of all ongoing illegal constructions and the officials responsible for them, he said.
The government has also decided to fix accountability of officials. Ashish Sood said, "Under the Revenue Recovery Act, 1890, losses caused to the government would be recovered from the salaries, pensions and properties of guilty officials."
Moreover, bank accounts and movable and immovable property of builders, owners and colonisers involved in violations is likely to be frozen or attached. "There would be no scope for anyone to evade responsibility," the minister made it clear.
This apart, officials found negligent could face adverse remarks in their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs), with accountability extending to senior officers as well, which could possibly affect their future careers.
In order to strengthen enforcement, the government has decided to expand the powers of District Magistrates, allowing them to initiate disciplinary proceedings, order FIRs and take action against officials who fail to perform their duties.
The meeting also decided that officials transferred out of an area would continue to be accountable for construction-related decisions taken during their tenure.
The Chief Minister directed officials to explore third-party insurance for public-use buildings such as guest houses, nursing homes and commercial establishments, saying it would encourage compliance with safety norms.
Also, authorities have been asked to develop a digital system that records the response time of fire services, from receipt of a call to arrival at the incident site.
Sood said the government plans to use drone surveys, satellite imagery and digital mapping every three months to monitor construction activity. An automated alert system will also be developed to flag new construction and track official action.
"Joint inspection committees headed by District Magistrates and comprising officials from Delhi Police, Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation will inspect guest houses, hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and other commercial establishments. Any unit found operating without permission or violating licence conditions will be sealed immediately," the Urban Development Minister said.
He further informed that a dedicated online portal would be launched to allow citizens to report unauthorised construction and lodge complaints against officials. "The Chief Minister also proposed setting up a special drone cell under the Divisional Commissioner for continuous monitoring and directed the Law Department to strengthen legal representation in court cases involving illegal constructions," he said.
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