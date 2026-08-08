ETV Bharat / bharat

All Doors To Employment Closed In India: Rahul Gandhi Tells Youth In Prayagraj

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with students on stage during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. ( PTI )

Prayagraj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said India's youths are the country's greatest strength, and their potential is unparalleled in the world.

Addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground here, Gandhi said, "You are the power and pride of India. When I say this, I am talking about every Indian citizen." His speech addressed the major challenges concerning the youth including crisis in the education sector and rising inflation and unemployment.

He added, "This evening I want to speak to you about dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth)."

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India's 40 crore youths constitute its "greatest strength." He said that while there is much talk about America, China and Russia, "India's youths are unparalleled."

Gandhi also raised his concerns about the debasement of educational credentials in the country. "Today, education certificates have no meaning in India because they cannot give you a job," he said.

Gandhi said all doors of employment are "closed" in the country. He said that a decline in manufacturing, difficulties in securing loans, exam paper leaks and artificial intelligence replacing jobs were hurting the youths' prospects.