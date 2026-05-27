ETV Bharat / bharat

'All Delhi Residents Should Use The Voter Helpline App', CEO Tells ETV Bharat Ahead Of Delhi SIR

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on several petitions challenging the Election Commission's decision regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. While conducting the hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that there are no flaws in this process.

They affirmed that this falls within the authority of the Election Commission, noting that the Commission has adhered to the entire legal procedure. This process will continue across the entire country. Now that the SIR process is set to commence in Delhi as well, many questions have arisen in the minds of the public.

In this regard, ETV Bharat held a detailed conversation with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar. He stated that every effort would be made to dispel any apprehensions harbored by the general public. During the revision of the voter list, names are liable to be removed only if they were previously included through irregular or unauthorised means.

CEO Kumar emphasised that an accurate and updated voter list is indispensable for strengthening democracy. During this process, special clarifications have been issued for citizens who, for various reasons, are currently residing outside Delhi — yet remain permanent residents of the city, and are enrolled in its voter list — but who happen to be away from Delhi during the SIR process. Excerpts...

ETV Bharat: What is the procedure for applicants residing outside Delhi?

Ashok Kumar: A common misconception among the public is that physical presence in Delhi is mandatory for voter list registration. Thanks to digital initiatives undertaken by the Election Commission of India, this process has now become extremely simple. Citizens residing outside Delhi can apply via several methods. Online registration — the most accessible process — allows citizens currently outside Delhi to apply via the ECI's portal, voters.eci.gov.in, or via the 'Voter Helpline App'. Applicants must select the 'New Voter Registration' option and fill out the corresponding application form. Necessary documents — like proof of residence, proof of age, and a photograph — must be uploaded in digital format. Upon successful submission, applicants will receive a reference number, which can be used to track the status of their application.

ETV Bharat: How will d​ocument verification be conducted?

Ashok Kumar: If an applicant applies online and encounters any technical issues with their documents, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the concerned area will verify the digital records. If deemed necessary, the BLO may contact you at the address provided; however, in the case of an online application, your physical presence is not mandatory unless there is a major discrepancy in the documents.

ETV Bharat: What is the significance of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?