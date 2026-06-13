ETV Bharat / bharat

All Crew Safe: MEA Dismisses Reports Of Attack On Indian-Crewed Tanker Liaki Freedom Near Hormuz

Flagging the reports, MEA said, "We have spoken with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information is false." According to vesseltracker.com, Liaki Freedom is a Marshall Islands-flagged tankship.

The ministry confirmed that the crew members are safe after speaking with the vessel's Master, ANI reported, citing sources. The clarification comes shortly after several media outlets had reported that Indians had been killed in an overnight attack on the vessel Liaki Freedom, off Oman.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday dismissed reports of attacks on an Indian-crewed tanker, MT Liaki Freedom, off the coast of Oman, which had triggered fresh concerns amid a series of such incidents in the region.

The MEA's fact-check unit also flagged the claim as fake. "Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media", it posted on X, tagging a post that falsely claimed: "Fourth US strike on Indian-crewed tanker in a week: MT Liaki Freedom hit off Oman, four sailors dead'.

The development comes against the backdrop of a series of recent attacks and disruptions targeting commercial vessels in the region. Meanwhile, in the early hours of Saturday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said he spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to convey India's strong protest over US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

He described such actions against commercial shipping as unjustified. In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.”

His remark came after the death of three Indian sailors in a US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire on Wednesday after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while the three others were later confirmed deceased.

On Friday, the MEA summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks once again to lodge New Delhi's protest against continuing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, which recently claimed the lives of three Indian seafarers. India had lodged a "strong protest" over recent attacks on vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz, including the commercial ship Settebello off the coast of Oman, where three Indian nationals were killed.