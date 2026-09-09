ETV Bharat / bharat

All Are Equal: SC To Complainant Claiming Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Delayed As Cong Leader Is VVIP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asserted that everyone is equal before it, telling the complainant in a criminal defamation case against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to follow due procedure if he sought an early hearing. The remark came after the complainant’s lawyer alleged that the court registry was treating the Congress leader as a “VVIP”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia represented complainant former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) director Uday Shankar Srivastava against Gandhi.

Applications seeking an early hearing, in two separate pending petitions related to another defamation case, were listed before the bench. Both petitions were earlier tagged with Rahul Gandhi's plea, challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, issued on May 29, 2025.

Bhatia said the matter should be heard and de-tagged from the two separate pleas. The bench asked Bhatia to file an appropriate application in this regard, to which the senior counsel requested the court to set a specific date for hearing Gandhi's plea.

Bhatia said the last order directs listing the matter on April 22, and argued that it isn't being listed simply because a specific person is involved. He insisted that he was only saying the matter should be heard and de-tagged. "He is not a VVIP that the matter can't be listed. He is enjoying the stay (order)," Bhatia said.