All Are Equal: SC To Complainant Claiming Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Delayed As Cong Leader Is VVIP
The court was hearing the Congress leader's petition, challenging a Allahabad High Court order dismissing his plea in a case by a former BRO chief.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asserted that everyone is equal before it, telling the complainant in a criminal defamation case against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to follow due procedure if he sought an early hearing. The remark came after the complainant’s lawyer alleged that the court registry was treating the Congress leader as a “VVIP”.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia represented complainant former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) director Uday Shankar Srivastava against Gandhi.
Applications seeking an early hearing, in two separate pending petitions related to another defamation case, were listed before the bench. Both petitions were earlier tagged with Rahul Gandhi's plea, challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, issued on May 29, 2025.
Bhatia said the matter should be heard and de-tagged from the two separate pleas. The bench asked Bhatia to file an appropriate application in this regard, to which the senior counsel requested the court to set a specific date for hearing Gandhi's plea.
Bhatia said the last order directs listing the matter on April 22, and argued that it isn't being listed simply because a specific person is involved. He insisted that he was only saying the matter should be heard and de-tagged. "He is not a VVIP that the matter can't be listed. He is enjoying the stay (order)," Bhatia said.
The bench asked Bhatia to follow procedure and file an application seeking an early hearing, adding “All are treated equally. You file your separate application.”
The bench was hearing Gandhi's petition, challenging a Allahabad High Court order from 2025, when it had dismissed Gandhi's plea, challenging the trial court's summoning order, in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against the Indian Army in the context of the clashes with Chinese soldiers, during Gandhi's 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The trial court had summoned Gandhi as an accused, to face trial for the alleged offence of defamation. Gandhi's counsel argued before the High Court that the trial court had not examined the entire facts and material to determine whether a case for trial for the offence of defamation was made out.
Afterwards, in August last year, the Apex court had stayed further proceedings in the case pending before a Lucknow court, till the next date of hearing. Then in December, the SC agreed to examine Gandhi's appeal, and said it would hear the matter in detail. The matter got listed for hearing on April 22.
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