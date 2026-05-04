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All About TVK's VS Babu Who Took On A Sitting CM And Emerged Victorious

Chennai: TVK candidate VS Babu has captured everyone's attention by defeating Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Although the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party by winning a significant number of seats in the recently concluded elections, the question on everyone's mind remains- Who exactly is Babu who managed to defeat the Chief Minister?

Kolathur Constituency: Once a DMK Stronghold

Since 2011, Stalin has consistently contested and won from the Kolathur constituency. In fact, the constituency attained 'VIP' status simply because Stalin chose to contest from there. Having successfully captured the seat three consecutive times, he entered the fray once again—this time for his fourth term.

Even as Stalin was eyeing victory for the fourth time, the TVK fielded Babu against it. Kolathur constituency—widely regarded as virtually a DMK bastion—has an electorate of 207,251 voters. Of these, 85.91 per cent exercised their franchise in the recent polls.

The results of the election from the constituency came as a surprise as Babu secured 82,997 votes while Stalin, received 74,202 votes. AIADMK candidate, P Santhana Krishnan, secured 18,430 votes. Babu has emerged victorious with a margin of 8,795 votes.

Who is VS Babu?

Babu, aged 75, was once a member of the DMK. He served as the North Chennai District Secretary and held the party organization firmly under his control.