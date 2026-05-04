All About TVK's VS Babu Who Took On A Sitting CM And Emerged Victorious
This marks the second instance of a CM facing defeat in an Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Chennai: TVK candidate VS Babu has captured everyone's attention by defeating Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Although the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party by winning a significant number of seats in the recently concluded elections, the question on everyone's mind remains- Who exactly is Babu who managed to defeat the Chief Minister?
Kolathur Constituency: Once a DMK Stronghold
Since 2011, Stalin has consistently contested and won from the Kolathur constituency. In fact, the constituency attained 'VIP' status simply because Stalin chose to contest from there. Having successfully captured the seat three consecutive times, he entered the fray once again—this time for his fourth term.
Even as Stalin was eyeing victory for the fourth time, the TVK fielded Babu against it. Kolathur constituency—widely regarded as virtually a DMK bastion—has an electorate of 207,251 voters. Of these, 85.91 per cent exercised their franchise in the recent polls.
The results of the election from the constituency came as a surprise as Babu secured 82,997 votes while Stalin, received 74,202 votes. AIADMK candidate, P Santhana Krishnan, secured 18,430 votes. Babu has emerged victorious with a margin of 8,795 votes.
Who is VS Babu?
Babu, aged 75, was once a member of the DMK. He served as the North Chennai District Secretary and held the party organization firmly under his control.
In the 2006 Assembly elections, he was elected to the Legislative Assembly from the Purasawalkam constituency. Following the delimitation of constituencies, the Purasawalkam constituency was dissolved, paving way for creation of Kolathur constituency.
In the 2011 Assembly elections, Babu did not receive a party ticket to contest, as Chief Minister Stalin himself contested from Kolathur. Nevertheless, serving as the election in-charge for the Kolathur constituency, Babu worked tirelessly to ensure Stalin's victory. However, the DMK leadership was displeased with him because the victory was secured by only a narrow margin of votes.
During that period, Sekar Babu—who had been expelled from the AIADMK by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa—joined the DMK and grew close to Stalin. Subsequently, as the responsibility of North Chennai District Secretary was transferred to Sekar Babu, a disgruntled Babu quit the DMK and joined the AIADMK.
Later, in 2017, Babu and several others were expelled from the AIADMK on charges of having worked in support of TTV Dhinakaran during the RK Nagar by-election.
Subsequently, after Edappadi Palaniswami assumed office as the General Secretary of the AIADMK, Babu rejoined the party and was appointed as the North Chennai West District Secretary. However, he grew dissatisfied as his prominence within the AIADMK began to diminish. Consequently, in February, Babu met TVK leader Vijay and formally joined the latter's party.
The TVK leadership fielded him as its candidate in the Kolathur constituency—a territory with which he was intimately familiar. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, this marks the second instance of a Chief Minister facing defeat in an Assembly election. Previously, in the 1996 Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa was defeated by a DMK candidate in Bargur constituency.
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