All 4 Office Bearers And Ex-President Of JNUSU Expelled For Two Semesters Over 'Vandalism'

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has taken disciplinary action, expelling all four current office-bearers and one former president of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) from the university for two semesters. The university administration took this action in connection with the alleged vandalism of the face recognition technology-based entry gates at the Ambedkar Central Library in the university campus.

What Happened?

The university administration stated that on November 21, 2025, the face recognition access gates installed at the Ambedkar Central Library inside the campus were deliberately damaged. Considering this a serious act of indiscipline, an inquiry was conducted by the Chief Proctor. The order includes charges of violence, coercion, damage to university property, and obstruction of academic and administrative functions.

The students rusticated for two semesters (Monsoon and Winter semesters of 2026) include JNUSU President Aditi Mishra, Vice President K Gopika, General Secretary Sunil Yadav, Joint Secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU President Nitish Kumar. All five have been ordered to stay off campus. A fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on each of the five students, which they have been instructed to pay within 10 days. In addition, a fine of Rs 19,000 has been imposed on 19 other students who participated in the protest.

Protest By Student Organisations

Various student organisations at the university have strongly protested this action, saying that this decision is an attempt to suppress the voices of the students. They allege that this action was taken while the JNUSU was preparing for a major movement against the UGC's 'Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026'.

General Secretary Sunil Yadav said there were plans to hold a torchlight procession on February 6, and a student parliament on February 7 on the proposed UGC rules. Following this action, a joint meeting of all student organisations was held late Monday night by the JNUSU.