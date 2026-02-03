All 4 Office Bearers And Ex-President Of JNUSU Expelled For Two Semesters Over 'Vandalism'
Student leaders claim administration, government, want to diffuse protests against privatisation of education, UGC rules, being led by the student union; JNU faculty condemn action.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has taken disciplinary action, expelling all four current office-bearers and one former president of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) from the university for two semesters. The university administration took this action in connection with the alleged vandalism of the face recognition technology-based entry gates at the Ambedkar Central Library in the university campus.
What Happened?
The university administration stated that on November 21, 2025, the face recognition access gates installed at the Ambedkar Central Library inside the campus were deliberately damaged. Considering this a serious act of indiscipline, an inquiry was conducted by the Chief Proctor. The order includes charges of violence, coercion, damage to university property, and obstruction of academic and administrative functions.
The students rusticated for two semesters (Monsoon and Winter semesters of 2026) include JNUSU President Aditi Mishra, Vice President K Gopika, General Secretary Sunil Yadav, Joint Secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU President Nitish Kumar. All five have been ordered to stay off campus. A fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on each of the five students, which they have been instructed to pay within 10 days. In addition, a fine of Rs 19,000 has been imposed on 19 other students who participated in the protest.
Protest By Student Organisations
Various student organisations at the university have strongly protested this action, saying that this decision is an attempt to suppress the voices of the students. They allege that this action was taken while the JNUSU was preparing for a major movement against the UGC's 'Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026'.
General Secretary Sunil Yadav said there were plans to hold a torchlight procession on February 6, and a student parliament on February 7 on the proposed UGC rules. Following this action, a joint meeting of all student organisations was held late Monday night by the JNUSU.
The university administration's order states that showcause notices were issued to concerned students on January 15, 2026. This disciplinary action was taken when the inquiry deemed the responses by the students as unsatisfactory.
JNUTA Condemns Action
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has strongly condemned the JNU administration's decision to suspend all four office-bearers of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and its former president for two semesters. JNUTA President Professor Surajit Mazumdar said that this is a direct attack on the democratic rights of the students.
The protest against the facial recognition technology at the library is cited as a major reason for this action. JNUTA has termed the heavy fines and repressive measures as arbitrary, demanded immediate revocation of the suspension orders, and the removal of the Vice-Chancellor from his post.
Former JNUSU President Nitish Kumar said a movement was underway at JNU since August 2025, regarding library and academic facilities. The introduction of online courses through the Siddhant Foundation in the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies, is seen as a step towards the privatisation of education, against which strikes and protests were organised. During this time, a nationwide movement intensified, demanding the implementation of UGC Equity Guidelines along the lines of the Rohit Act, in which JNU played a crucial role.
Kumar said that fearing the popularity of these movements, the university administration, at the behest of the Union government, suspended all four office-bearers and the former president of JNUSU for two semesters, and imposed heavy fines on them.
He said this is an attempt to weaken the movement, adding that the students will continue their struggle for their right to unionise. He also demanded that the suspension orders be revoked, and the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) Manual, which was first implemented in 2023, be abolished.
