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'All 3 Indian Nationals' Safe After 'Possible' Attack On Saudi-Flagged Tanker: Shipping Minister Sonowal

Representational Image ( ANI )

By ANI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: All three Indian seafarers alongwith the entire crew aboard a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, NCC FAJR, are safe after the vessel was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a post on X, Sonowal said that the tanker was carrying three Indian seafarers when it was involved in a possible attack on November 11.

"On Nov 11, Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," Sonowal said. Confirming the safety of the crew, the minister said, "All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe." He further said that the situation was being continuously monitored and that the authorities remained in regular contact with the ship management company. "We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in regular contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added. Earlier on Tuesday, a Liberia-flagged oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian national, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said. In a post on X, Sonowal said the vessel, MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai when it came under attack.