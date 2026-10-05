'Alive, But Dead On Paper!' Police Halt NSUI Protesters Wearing White Shrouds From Reaching Jantar Mantar
NSUI President Vinod Jakhar spells out that the immediate resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar is non-negotiable, vowing to continue the protest until this happens.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) — the student wing of the Congress party — against allegations of names being removed from the voter list took a unique turn on Monday, when activists wrapped themselves in white shrouds, symbolically declaring themselves 'dead'.
The activists had set out from the NSUI headquarters on Raisina Road to march towards Jantar Mantar, stating that while they are alive in reality, they have been rendered 'dead' on paper by having their names removed from the electoral roll. During the demonstration, activists raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
As the protesters advanced, Delhi Police halted them by setting up double-layer barricades. Police personnel prevented the protesters from moving forward, repeatedly announcing the imposition of restrictions under Section 163.
The protesters insisted on marching to Jantar Mantar to voice their demands. But when the police stopped them, telling them to adhere to imposed restrictions and not proceed further, they spread white sheets on the asphalt and commenced their protest.
'Rendered Living Corpses'
Several activists had also wrapped themselves in white cloth, laying on the ground, and symbolically declaring themselves dead. They argued that the removal of their names from the electoral list meant more than just the deletion of a name; but of being deprived of the right to vote. They emphasised that while their physical bodies and identities continue to exist, the absence of their names in government records compromises their voting rights during elections.
Activist Akash stated that this symbolic protest was being held to highlight the alleged injustice faced by the youth and voters. He remarked that while the youth are physically alive, they are being recorded as dead in official documents. He demanded the immediate resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that the youth would continue their protest until this demand is met.
NSUI President Questions EC, Protester Wears Narendra Modi Mask
NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar raised questions regarding the electoral list and the voting process. He alleged that a large number of people had been excluded from the voter list. Jakhar said this is not merely an issue concerning the voter list, but one involving democracy and the Constitution.
Reiterating the demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, he affirmed that the agitation would continue until it is fulfilled. He also questioned the actions of the Delhi Police, saying that while they might be able to physically restrain protesters, they won't succeed in suppressing their spirit or their voices.
Meanwhile, in tune with the carnivalesque atmosphere and spirit among the protesters, an activist was seen wearing a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accompanying activists staged a symbolic presentation highlighting the allegations regarding the removal of names from the voter list. The activists stated that the protest aimed to demonstrate the gravity of the situation, where actual citizens are recorded as ‘dead’ in official records. Through this protest, NSUI activists publicly voiced their concerns regarding the electoral process and the voter list.
The protesters also identified the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar as their primary demand. The NSUI alleged that the removal of names from the voter list has jeopardised the voting rights of a large number of citizens.
The organisation is demanding accountability regarding this matter. Jakhar said the agitation would continue until action is taken on the demand. He also demanded answers to the questions being raised regarding the election process.
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