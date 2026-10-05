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'Alive, But Dead On Paper!' Police Halt NSUI Protesters Wearing White Shrouds From Reaching Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The protest by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) — the student wing of the Congress party — against allegations of names being removed from the voter list took a unique turn on Monday, when activists wrapped themselves in white shrouds, symbolically declaring themselves 'dead'.

The activists had set out from the NSUI headquarters on Raisina Road to march towards Jantar Mantar, stating that while they are alive in reality, they have been rendered 'dead' on paper by having their names removed from the electoral roll. During the demonstration, activists raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

As the protesters advanced, Delhi Police halted them by setting up double-layer barricades. Police personnel prevented the protesters from moving forward, repeatedly announcing the imposition of restrictions under Section 163.

The protesters insisted on marching to Jantar Mantar to voice their demands. But when the police stopped them, telling them to adhere to imposed restrictions and not proceed further, they spread white sheets on the asphalt and commenced their protest.

'Rendered Living Corpses'

Several activists had also wrapped themselves in white cloth, laying on the ground, and symbolically declaring themselves dead. They argued that the removal of their names from the electoral list meant more than just the deletion of a name; but of being deprived of the right to vote. They emphasised that while their physical bodies and identities continue to exist, the absence of their names in government records compromises their voting rights during elections.

Activist Akash stated that this symbolic protest was being held to highlight the alleged injustice faced by the youth and voters. He remarked that while the youth are physically alive, they are being recorded as dead in official documents. He demanded the immediate resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that the youth would continue their protest until this demand is met.