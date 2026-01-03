Indian National Jailed in Pakistan Says He Doesn’t Want to Return
Badal, a resident of Khitkari village in Aligarh, was arrested by Pakistani authorities in December 2024 after he entered the country without valid travel documents
Published : January 3, 2026 at 12:01 AM IST
Aligarh: The case of Badal Babu, an Aligarh resident who illegally crossed into Pakistan after developing an online relationship, has taken a new turn. Despite completing his prison sentence, Badal has reportedly said he does not wish to return to India and has converted to Islam while in jail.
Badal, a resident of Khitkari village in Aligarh’s Barla police station area, was arrested by Pakistani authorities in December 2024 after he entered the country without valid travel documents. A Pakistani court sentenced him to one year in prison on April 30, 2025, a term that has since been completed.
According to Karachi-based lawyer Fiyaz Rame, who is representing Badal, he is currently lodged in Lahore District Jail. The lawyer said that although Badal has served his sentence, he remains incarcerated as he is unable to pay the court-imposed fine.
Rame also claimed that Badal has converted to Islam during his imprisonment and has expressed a desire to stay in Pakistan. However, legal provisions require foreign nationals to be deported after completing their sentence.
The lawyer added that Badal’s alleged partner did not visit him during his incarceration and said further details would be made public soon. He said the Indian Embassy would be contacted and a formal request submitted to Pakistani authorities, with the final decision resting with the government.
Back in India, the developments have caused distress to Badal’s family. His father, Kripal Singh, said the family lacks the financial means to pay the fine and has appealed to the Centre to intervene and ensure his son’s safety and return. Babu's mother Gayatri Devi had said that the news of her son's release from jail has brought relief to the entire family. “The past year and a quarter have been very difficult. Now there is happiness in our heart that my son will return”. She appealed to PM Modi and CM Yogi to bring her son back to India as soon as possible.
Read More:
- Jailed In Pakistan While Crossing Over For Love, Uttar Pradesh Youth's Family Seeks His Return
- Two Years After Completing 28-Month Jail Term In Pakistan, Rajasthan Man Found Dead In Pali
- 'Without Grandfather, Wedding Seems Incomplete': Rajasthan Man Languishing In Pakistan Jail For 38 Years; Family Awaits Return