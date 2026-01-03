ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian National Jailed in Pakistan Says He Doesn’t Want to Return

Aligarh: The case of Badal Babu, an Aligarh resident who illegally crossed into Pakistan after developing an online relationship, has taken a new turn. Despite completing his prison sentence, Badal has reportedly said he does not wish to return to India and has converted to Islam while in jail.

Badal, a resident of Khitkari village in Aligarh’s Barla police station area, was arrested by Pakistani authorities in December 2024 after he entered the country without valid travel documents. A Pakistani court sentenced him to one year in prison on April 30, 2025, a term that has since been completed.

According to Karachi-based lawyer Fiyaz Rame, who is representing Badal, he is currently lodged in Lahore District Jail. The lawyer said that although Badal has served his sentence, he remains incarcerated as he is unable to pay the court-imposed fine.