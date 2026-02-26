ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ganna Kisan' For Ramdas Athawale's RPI, 'Hand Pump' For Jayant Chaudhary's RLD

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted 'Ganna Kisan' symbol to Republican Party of India (Athawale) led by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The poll panel has also allocated 'Hand Pump' symbol to Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), to fight elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The ECI has informed this through separate letters to the Chief Electoral Officer of the respective states.

The term of the Assam Assembly is set to conclude on May 20, while Kerala's will end on May 23. Tamil Nadu's Assembly is due to expire on May 10, and West Bengal on May 7.

In its recent letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, ECI Undersecretary Manish Kumar wrote, "I am directed to state that 'Republican Party of India (Athawale)', a recognised state party in the state of Manipur having reserved symbol 'Ganna Kisan' in the said state, has requested the Commission for concession under Paragraph 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, for allotment of the said symbol to its candidates being set up by the party at the upcoming general election to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu."