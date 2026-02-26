'Ganna Kisan' For Ramdas Athawale's RPI, 'Hand Pump' For Jayant Chaudhary's RLD
Alead of Assembly polls in four states, ECI also allots symbols to other registered unrecognised political parties, the Vijay-led TVK and the Kamal Haasan-led MNM.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted 'Ganna Kisan' symbol to Republican Party of India (Athawale) led by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
The poll panel has also allocated 'Hand Pump' symbol to Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), to fight elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The ECI has informed this through separate letters to the Chief Electoral Officer of the respective states.
The term of the Assam Assembly is set to conclude on May 20, while Kerala's will end on May 23. Tamil Nadu's Assembly is due to expire on May 10, and West Bengal on May 7.
In its recent letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, ECI Undersecretary Manish Kumar wrote, "I am directed to state that 'Republican Party of India (Athawale)', a recognised state party in the state of Manipur having reserved symbol 'Ganna Kisan' in the said state, has requested the Commission for concession under Paragraph 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, for allotment of the said symbol to its candidates being set up by the party at the upcoming general election to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu."
"The Commission has decided to extend the concession sought by the party. Accordingly, candidates set up by RPI (Athawale) in the upcoming Assembly polls of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, 2026, from all Assembly constituencies in the said states, shall be allotted the symbol Ganna Kisan," it said.
In a separate letter addressed to the CEOs of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the senior ECI official wrote, "I am directed to state that 'Rashtriya Lok Dal', a registered unrecognised political party (earlier recognised in the state of Uttar Pradesh, with its reserved symbol 'Hand Pump' in that state), has requested the Commission for concession under Paragraph 10A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 for allotment of its erstwhile reserved symbol 'Hand Pump' to its candidates being set up by the party in the upcoming general elections to Legislative Assemblies of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, 2026."
The letter further read, "The returning officers may be informed that the candidates set up by Rashtriya Lok Dal in the aforesaid constituencies are eligible for the allotment of the symbol 'Hand Pump'."
Notably, last month, the poll panel had allotted the 'Whistle' symbol to the newly-floated political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led by actor and politician Vijay, and 'Battery Torch' as symbol to actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, for contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
The ECI is likely to announce the schedule of the Assembly elections in all four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry in March. To assess the election preparedness, a full bench of the ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, has started visiting the poll-bound states, starting from Assam. Currently, the top brass of the poll panel is on a visit to Tamil Nadu.
