Alanganallur Jallikattu Kicks Off Early On Kaanum Pongal As CM Stalin Arrives To Witness The Mega Event In Madurai

Madurai: The world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu competitions began early on Saturday as part of Kaanum Pongal celebrations, with thousands of people gathering to watch the traditional sport. Chief Minister MK Stalin also arrived in Madurai to witness the event and encourage the participants.

The competition in Alanganallur started today after culmination of the event in Avaniyapuram and Palamedu Jallikattu earlier this week. At around 7 AM, Madurai District Collector Praveen Kumar and Minister P Moorthy formally flagged off the contest after bull tamers took the traditional oath. Spectators at the venue include senior political leaders, cine celebrities and even foreign visitors.

Bulls were first released from the Vaadivasal (entry gate) after special rituals were performed at important temples in Alanganallur. Thousands of bulls and hundreds of registered bull tamers are taking part in the event, which is expected to be held in 10-12 rounds.

At the Alanganallur arena, CM Stalin will distribute prizes to the best bull tamers and prize-winning bulls. The best bull tamer, who tames the maximum number of bulls, will be awarded a Hyundai car by the Chief Minister.

After attending the Jallikattu event, the Chief Minister will proceed to Paramakudi to inaugurate the Thiyagi Immanuel Sekaran Memorial.

In view of the Chief Minister's visit, tight police security has been arranged across Alanganallur and nearby areas. Special seating has been arranged for political leaders and film celebrities. Several foreign tourists have also arrived in Madurai to watch the traditional Tamil sport.