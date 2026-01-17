Alanganallur Jallikattu Kicks Off Early On Kaanum Pongal As CM Stalin Arrives To Witness The Mega Event In Madurai
Published : January 17, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Madurai: The world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu competitions began early on Saturday as part of Kaanum Pongal celebrations, with thousands of people gathering to watch the traditional sport. Chief Minister MK Stalin also arrived in Madurai to witness the event and encourage the participants.
The competition in Alanganallur started today after culmination of the event in Avaniyapuram and Palamedu Jallikattu earlier this week. At around 7 AM, Madurai District Collector Praveen Kumar and Minister P Moorthy formally flagged off the contest after bull tamers took the traditional oath. Spectators at the venue include senior political leaders, cine celebrities and even foreign visitors.
Bulls were first released from the Vaadivasal (entry gate) after special rituals were performed at important temples in Alanganallur. Thousands of bulls and hundreds of registered bull tamers are taking part in the event, which is expected to be held in 10-12 rounds.
At the Alanganallur arena, CM Stalin will distribute prizes to the best bull tamers and prize-winning bulls. The best bull tamer, who tames the maximum number of bulls, will be awarded a Hyundai car by the Chief Minister.
After attending the Jallikattu event, the Chief Minister will proceed to Paramakudi to inaugurate the Thiyagi Immanuel Sekaran Memorial.
In view of the Chief Minister's visit, tight police security has been arranged across Alanganallur and nearby areas. Special seating has been arranged for political leaders and film celebrities. Several foreign tourists have also arrived in Madurai to watch the traditional Tamil sport.
To ensure safety, more than 10 ambulances, including two bike ambulances, along with 40 medical staff, have been deployed near the venue. Injured participants will be given immediate first aid and, if needed, will be taken to nearby government health centres or the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
Palamedu Jallikattu Results
In Friday's Palamedu Jallikattu, a total of 5757 bulls and 1913 bull tamers took part in 10 rounds. Ajith from Ponthukampatti and Prabhakaran from Pothumbu both tamed 16 bulls each, ending in a tie. A lucky draw was held to decide the winner, and Ajith was selected. He was awarded a car worth Rs 8 lakh on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Highlights Of Avaniyapuram Jallikattu
Earlier on January 15, Avaniyapuram Jallikattu was held in 11 rounds, with around 80-90 bulls released every hour. Balamurugan of Valaiyangulam won by taming 22 bulls and received a Nissan car. Karthi of Avaniyapuram came second by taming 17 bulls and received a bike. The best bull awards included a tractor for the Virumandi brothers' bull and a gold coin for GR Karthik's bull.
