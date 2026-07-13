ETV Bharat / bharat

Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Siddiqui Urges HC To Grant Interim Bail In ED Cases

New Delhi: Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is in custody in two money laundering cases, on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to release him on interim bail. Siddiqui, who is seeking the relief on account of his wife's cancer treatment, told Justice Saurabh Banerjee that he was even ready to wear a GPS tracker band as a condition of interim bail.

Opposing the interim bail pleas filed in two cases, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) counsel raised apprehensions of evidence tampering and Siddiqui fleeing from the legal process if released, and suggested that he be permitted to meet his wife in custody parole instead.

Siddiqui's senior counsel, however, asserted that his wife's health was critical, and said, "I am ready to go on a GPS tracker." Justice Banerjee reserved verdict in the matter after hearing the parties. "I'll pass the order," the judge said. Siddiqui has moved the high court seeking interim bail of six weeks after the trial court refused to give him reprieve on June 9.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary submitted that he wanted to be with his wife, a stage 4 ovarian cancer patient, at this stage of her life, and that her latest chemotherapy session is scheduled for July 15. Senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, disputed the "foundational facts" and claimed that Siddiqui's wife was responding well to treatment.

He asserted that if the wife's condition were life-threatening, their children would have returned to the country. "None of the children have travelled back to India. Nobody has come back," he said. Hossain also said that the accused was a habitual offender, who was also involved in the 2025 Red Fort blast case.