Al-Falah University Chairman Gets Interim Bail For Wife's Treatment, ED To Challenge Decision

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted two-week interim bail to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in the Red Fort blast case, allowing him to take care of his wife, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will approach the Delhi High Court to challenge the bail order, officials said shortly after the ruling.

Additional Sessions Judge of District Court Saket, Sheetala Chaudhary Pradhan, granted the relief, stating that the petitioner’s children living abroad cannot come to India due to the war situation, and therefore, the petitioner is granted interim bail to attend his wife’s chemotherapy.

“After considering all the present facts and circumstances, I am of the considered view that the applicant/accused deserves to be enlarged on interim bail, as the wife of the accused is unwell,” the court said in its order.