Al-Falah University Chairman Gets Interim Bail For Wife's Treatment, ED To Challenge Decision
The court granted the relief, stating that the petitioner’s children living abroad cannot come to India due to the war situation.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted two-week interim bail to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in the Red Fort blast case, allowing him to take care of his wife, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will approach the Delhi High Court to challenge the bail order, officials said shortly after the ruling.
Additional Sessions Judge of District Court Saket, Sheetala Chaudhary Pradhan, granted the relief, stating that the petitioner’s children living abroad cannot come to India due to the war situation, and therefore, the petitioner is granted interim bail to attend his wife’s chemotherapy.
“After considering all the present facts and circumstances, I am of the considered view that the applicant/accused deserves to be enlarged on interim bail, as the wife of the accused is unwell,” the court said in its order.
In his plea, Jawad had stated that his wife, Uzma Akhtar, is suffering from cancer and is scheduled to undergo chemotherapy on March 12 at a Delhi hospital. The couple’s three children have been studying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2017 and have been unable to travel to India due to the war situation in West Asia, leaving the woman without immediate family support.
Haryana-based Al Falah University came under the scrutiny of investigating agencies following the November 10 blast at Delhi’s Red Fort. The explosion, involving an i10 car owned by Aamir Rashid Ali, resulted in 13 deaths and 32 injuries.
Three doctors arrested in the case were found to be linked to the institution, following which a probe was launched against it. Later, the ED arrested Jawad on charges of terror funding and money laundering on November 18, 2025.
On January 16, the central agency filed a chargesheet against Jawad and the Al Falah Charitable Trust, initiating an investigation following two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police's crime branch. The case stemmed from a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) against Al Falah University, following which the Crime Branch registered two FIRs against Jawad and arrested him.
The FIRs state that Al Falah University falsely reported receiving accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Later, the ED stated that it had seized the university's assets under the anti-money laundering law.
