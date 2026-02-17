ETV Bharat / bharat

Al Falah Moves Punjab And Haryana HC, Challenges Amended Provisions Of Law

Chandigarh: The Al Falah Charitable Trust and Al Falah University, Faridabad, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The Haryana Assembly had in December last year passed the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill which provides for measures that include dissolution of the management body of a private university and taking over its functioning through the appointment of an administrator under "certain circumstances", including matters related to national security.

Referring to the newly introduced Sections, 44 B and 46, of the amended Act, the petition says the state government has been granted "unbridled power to take over the management and control of a private university under the proxy of an administrator" appointed by the state government under the garb of "any grave lapse" including national security, public security, law and order, etc.

The Bill was brought by the BJP government close on the heels of a "white collar" terror module that was busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It led the investigators to Faridabad's Al Falah University as some of its faculty were linked to the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 killing 15 people.

The petition came up before the high court on Monday and the next date of hearing in the matter has been fixed for April 6.