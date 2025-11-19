ETV Bharat / bharat

Al Falah Founder Siddiqui Had Reasons To Flee India; Rs 415 Cr 'Tainted' Funds Identified: ED Tells Court

New Delhi: Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, founder and chairman of Al Falah group, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a terror financing-linked money laundering case, had "incentives" to flee India as his close family members are settled in Gulf countries, the ED informed a court here Wednesday.

Siddiqui, the ED told the court, was in receipt of at least Rs 415 crore "tainted" funds generated "dishonestly" from students of educational institutions run by his Trust.

The accused was taken into custody by the federal probe agency on Tuesday night after it searched the Al Falah University in Faridabad and group other establishments. The University is central to the investigation into the November 10 Red Fort area blast in which 15 people were killed and several others were injured.

Siddiqui was produced at the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan (Saket court) where the agency sought his 14-day remand for custodial interrogation. The court sent him to 13-day ED custody till December 1.

The agency informed the court that the university and its controlling trust, under the direction of Siddiqui, generated proceeds of crime of Rs 415.10 crore by "dishonestly inducing students and parents to part with money on the basis of false accreditation and recognition claims".

It further claimed that Siddiqui's arrest was necessary as there was an apprehension of his absconding and of non-cooperation. "Accused has significant financial resources and influence and has a history of serious economic offences. His close family members are also settled in Gulf countries and he has incentives to flee India.

"Given the gravity of the present allegations (with proceeds of crime quantified in hundreds of crores) and the potential consequences under PMLA, there is a reasonable apprehension that if not arrested, he may abscond or remain unavailable for effective interrogation, relocate assets and himself beyond the jurisdiction, and continue to delay or obstruct the investigation," the ED told the court.