Akola Riots: SC Puts On Hold Order Constituting SIT Of Hindu And Muslim Officers
On November 7, a two-judge bench had delivered a split verdict on a plea by the Maharashtra government seeking review of its September 11 order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 11, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a judgment delivered on September 11 by its two-judge bench, directing a special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2023 Akola riots in Maharashtra to include senior police officers from Hindu and Muslim communities.
On November 7, a two-judge bench delivered a split verdict on a plea by the Maharashtra government seeking review of its September 11 order directing that a SIT probing the 2023 Akola riots should include senior police officers from both Hindu and Muslim communities.
On September 11, the same two-judge bench, comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma, had said that when members of the police force don their uniforms, they must shed their personal predilections and biases, be they religious, racial, casteist, or otherwise, and they must be true to the call of duty attached to their office and their uniform.
Today, a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria decided to stay the September 11 verdict.
In the split-verdict, Justice Kumar, in the November 7 judgment, had said: “On merits, no ground is made out to review the order dated 11.09.2025 passed by this court….”. He said the facts set out in the order clearly demonstrate that despite information being given as to the commission of a cognizable offence, neither the officers of the police station concerned nor the Superintendent of Police took necessary action by at least registering an FIR, clearly manifesting total dereliction of duty on their part, be it deliberate or due to sheer carelessness.
He said the state machinery must tailor its actions accordingly, but the inescapable fact remains that such State machinery ultimately comprises members of different religions and communities. Therefore, transparency and fairness in their actions must be manifest in matters even remotely touching upon secularism and religious oppression, he added.
“Constitution of an investigation team comprising members of the communities involved in the communal riot would go a long way in ensuring and safeguarding the transparency and fairness of the investigation to be carried out, and there is no impingement of any idealistic principle. Be it noted that secularism needs to be enacted in practice and reality, rather than be left on paper to be enshrined as a constitutional principle. No grounds are, therefore, made out to review the directions of this Court. The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed”, said Justice Kumar.
However, Justice Sharma, in a separate opinion, said: “In the considered opinion of this court as review and recall has been sought of the judgment to the limited extent that 'it directs or mandates the composition of the SIT on the basis of religious identity' requires consideration and, therefore, let notice be issued to the respondents, returnable within two weeks. List the matter after two weeks”.
Justice Sharma noted that the state government has limited prayer: (a) Because the direction in the impugned judgment requiring that the SIT be composed of officers from both Hindu and Muslim communities constitutes an error apparent on the face of the record, warranting review under Article 137 of the Constitution. (b). Because of the said direction, though well-intentioned, it directly impinges upon the principle of institutional secularism, which has been repeatedly affirmed by this court as a part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution.
Also read: