Akola Riots: SC Puts On Hold Order Constituting SIT Of Hindu And Muslim Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a judgment delivered on September 11 by its two-judge bench, directing a special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2023 Akola riots in Maharashtra to include senior police officers from Hindu and Muslim communities.

On November 7, a two-judge bench delivered a split verdict on a plea by the Maharashtra government seeking review of its September 11 order directing that a SIT probing the 2023 Akola riots should include senior police officers from both Hindu and Muslim communities.

On September 11, the same two-judge bench, comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma, had said that when members of the police force don their uniforms, they must shed their personal predilections and biases, be they religious, racial, casteist, or otherwise, and they must be true to the call of duty attached to their office and their uniform.

Today, a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria decided to stay the September 11 verdict.

In the split-verdict, Justice Kumar, in the November 7 judgment, had said: “On merits, no ground is made out to review the order dated 11.09.2025 passed by this court….”. He said the facts set out in the order clearly demonstrate that despite information being given as to the commission of a cognizable offence, neither the officers of the police station concerned nor the Superintendent of Police took necessary action by at least registering an FIR, clearly manifesting total dereliction of duty on their part, be it deliberate or due to sheer carelessness.