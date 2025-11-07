ETV Bharat / bharat

Akola Riots Probe: SC Delivers Split-Verdict On Review Against Formation Of SIT Comprising Hindu & Muslim Officers

New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Friday delivered a split-verdict on a plea by Maharashtra government seeking review of its earlier order directing that a special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2023 Akola riots should include senior police officers from both Hindu and Muslim communities.

On September 11, this year, the same two-judge bench, comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma, had said when members of the police force don their uniforms, they must shed their personal predilections and biases, be they religious, racial, casteist or otherwise, and they must be true to the call of duty attached to their office and their uniform.

The apex court had said, unfortunately, in the case on hand, this did not happen and ordered the Maharashtra government to form a special investigation team, comprising senior police officers of both Hindu and Muslim communities, to investigate into allegations made by a Muslim youth related to assault upon him and killing of an auto driver during riots in Akola on May 13, 2023.

The bench had said if, in fact, the deceased was really murdered under the impression that he belonged to Muslim community and the assailants were not of that community, that was a fact that had to be ascertained after thorough and proper investigation.

The bench said when the appellant, Mohammad Afzal Mohammad Sharif, claimed that he could identify one of the four assailants, that claim also required to be followed up with detailed investigation by ascertaining the location of the person so identified at the relevant time through mobile phone location, call data records, etc.

Later, the Maharashtra government moved the apex court seeking a review of the direction regarding the composition of the SIT. The state said that the direction to constitute a special investigation team, comprising senior police officers of both Hindu and Muslim communities, would impinge upon the principle of institutional secularism and amounts to prejudging communal bias on the part of public servants.

The same two-judge bench today delivered divergent opinions.

Opinion of Justice Sanjay Kumar

Justice Kumar said, “On merits, no ground is made out to review the order dated 11.09.2025 passed by this court….”. He said the facts set out in the order clearly demonstrate that despite information being given as to the commission of a cognizable offence, neither the officers of the police station concerned nor the Superintendent of Police took necessary action by at least registering an FIR, clearly manifesting total dereliction of duty on their part, be it deliberate or due to sheer carelessness.