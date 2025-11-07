Akola Riots Probe: SC Delivers Split-Verdict On Review Against Formation Of SIT Comprising Hindu & Muslim Officers
The two-judge bench of the apex court delivered different opinions on the review petition by Maharashtra Govt.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 7, 2025 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Friday delivered a split-verdict on a plea by Maharashtra government seeking review of its earlier order directing that a special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2023 Akola riots should include senior police officers from both Hindu and Muslim communities.
On September 11, this year, the same two-judge bench, comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma, had said when members of the police force don their uniforms, they must shed their personal predilections and biases, be they religious, racial, casteist or otherwise, and they must be true to the call of duty attached to their office and their uniform.
The apex court had said, unfortunately, in the case on hand, this did not happen and ordered the Maharashtra government to form a special investigation team, comprising senior police officers of both Hindu and Muslim communities, to investigate into allegations made by a Muslim youth related to assault upon him and killing of an auto driver during riots in Akola on May 13, 2023.
The bench had said if, in fact, the deceased was really murdered under the impression that he belonged to Muslim community and the assailants were not of that community, that was a fact that had to be ascertained after thorough and proper investigation.
The bench said when the appellant, Mohammad Afzal Mohammad Sharif, claimed that he could identify one of the four assailants, that claim also required to be followed up with detailed investigation by ascertaining the location of the person so identified at the relevant time through mobile phone location, call data records, etc.
Later, the Maharashtra government moved the apex court seeking a review of the direction regarding the composition of the SIT. The state said that the direction to constitute a special investigation team, comprising senior police officers of both Hindu and Muslim communities, would impinge upon the principle of institutional secularism and amounts to prejudging communal bias on the part of public servants.
The same two-judge bench today delivered divergent opinions.
Opinion of Justice Sanjay Kumar
Justice Kumar said, “On merits, no ground is made out to review the order dated 11.09.2025 passed by this court….”. He said the facts set out in the order clearly demonstrate that despite information being given as to the commission of a cognizable offence, neither the officers of the police station concerned nor the Superintendent of Police took necessary action by at least registering an FIR, clearly manifesting total dereliction of duty on their part, be it deliberate or due to sheer carelessness.
Justice Kumar said as the case related to communal riots, involving Hindu and Muslim communities, and the hues of this case prima facie hinted at a religious bias, it was necessary to direct the constitution of an investigation team comprising senior police officers of both communities so as to maintain transparency and fairness in the investigation.
“Needless to state, that should be the objective of the police machinery in the state of Maharashtra but, unfortunately, that did not happen in the case on hand. The review petition merely reproduces and seeks to appropriate what was stated by this court in para 23 of the order, but the same was not borne out by the action of the police officers in this case”, he said.
He said the state machinery must tailor its actions accordingly but the inescapable fact remains that such State machinery ultimately comprises members of different religions and communities. Therefore, transparency and fairness in their actions must be manifest in matters even remotely touching upon secularism and religious oppression, he added.
“Constitution of an investigation team comprising members of the communities involved in the communal riot would go a long way in ensuring and safeguarding the transparency and fairness of the investigation to be carried out and there is no impingement of any idealistic principle. Be it noted that secularism needs to be actuated in practice and reality, rather than be left on paper to be enshrined as a constitutional principle. No grounds are, therefore, made out to review the directions of this Court. The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed”, said Justice Kumar.
Opinion by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma
However, Justice Sharma, in a separate opinion, said, “In the considered opinion of this court as review and recall has been sought of the judgment to the limited extent that 'it directs or mandates the composition of the SIT on the basis of religious identity' requires consideration and, therefore, let notice be issued to the respondents, returnable within two weeks. List the matter after two weeks”.
Justice Sharma noted that the state government has limited prayer: (a) Because the direction in the impugned judgment requiring that the SIT be composed of officers from both Hindu and Muslim communities constitutes an error apparent on the face of the record, warranting review under Article 137 of the Constitution. (b). Because the said direction, though well-intentioned, directly impinges upon the principle of institutional secularism, which has been repeatedly affirmed by this court as a part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution.
Against the backdrop of split-verdict, the matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for appropriate orders, including whether the matter should be referred to a larger bench.
