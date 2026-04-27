Maharashtra's Akola Hottest At 46.9°C, Heatwave Sweeps Across Country
Heatwave expected to persist across parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha till Tuesday; in Delhi-NCR, mercury may touch 44°C today; relief likely after April 28.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: There is an intense heatwave sweeping across the country, with Akola in Maharashtra recording the highest temperature at 46.9°C, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Monday.
According to the latest forecast from the IMD, the maximum temperature in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday may reach 44°C, while the minimum is expected to hover around 27°C. The entire day is likely to remain under the influence of a strong heatwave, impacting daily life.
In view of the prevailing heatwave and rising temperatures in Gautam Buddha Nagar, District Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar has issued orders to revise the timings for schools affiliated with all boards within the district. Starting April 27, schools will operate according to the new schedule.
The timings for all schools in the district — including council-run, government, aided, and those recognised by various boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board) — will be from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm. This order will come into effect on April 27, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice. The administration has directed all schools to strictly adhere to this order to ensure that children are protected from the scorching heatwave during the afternoon hours.
Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region
Heatwave conditions are expected to persist across parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region till Tuesday, as maximum temperatures may reach 45-46°C and touch 47°C at isolated locations, IMD officials said.
On Sunday, Akola recorded 46.9°C, the highest temperature in the country, followed by Amravati at 46.8°C, according to IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur. Wardha sizzled at 46.4°C, Yavatmal logged 46°C, Nagpur scorched at 45.4°C, while Chandrapur recorded 45°C, as per the data.
Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Nagpur experienced heatwave conditions while several other districts reported above-normal temperatures, said RMC scientist Praveen Kumar.
The prevailing above-normal and persistently high temperatures over Vidarbha can be attributed to an anticyclonic circulation over Maharashtra and adjoining areas. At the same time, hot and dry northwesterly winds have been affecting the region, he said.
In addition, weak western disturbances and the absence of moisture incursion or any significant weather systems have contributed to the intensification of heat over the region, the official said.
As per the meteorological department, heatwave conditions are likely to continue at a few or isolated places over the region till Tuesday.
The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Akola, Amravati and Wardha and a 'yellow' alert for Nagpur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal for Tuesday, saying that the maximum temperatures are likely to reach 45-46°C and possibly up to 47°C at isolated locations.
A relief from the heatwave is expected thereafter and the mercury is likely to dip by 2-3°C, with the possibility of rainfall and gusty winds in the coming days, it added.
The IMD grades the severity of any weather system through colour-coded alerts: Green (no warning), yellow (be aware), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
Maximum Temperature In NCR 42.8 Degrees Celsius
In most parts of the NCR, the intense sunlight right from the morning hours has made it increasingly difficult for people to step out of their homes. Rising temperatures have left residents grappling with the heat throughout the day. The maximum temperature recorded was 42.8°C, which is 5.1°C higher than normal, and marks an increase of 0.9°C compared to the previous day.
However, there is some relief in sight. From April 28 onwards, a change in weather conditions is expected. On this day, the maximum temperature may drop to 41°C and the minimum to 28°C, along with a possibility of light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on April 29, with temperatures expected at 40°C maximum and 26°C minimum.
On April 30, partly cloudy skies are expected with chances of thunderstorm activity. The maximum temperature may fall further to 38°C, while the minimum could settle around 24°C. For May 1 and May 2, mostly clear skies are likely, though temperatures will remain relatively controlled, with highs around 40°C and lows between 24-25°C.
Air Quality In NCR Remains Serious Concern
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas continues to fall in the ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ category. In Delhi’s Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at 260, Ashok Vihar at 212, Bawana at 244, and Burari Crossing at 235.
In Noida, Knowledge Park-5 recorded an AQI of 263, while it stood at 197 in Knowledge Park-3. The situation was worse in parts of Ghaziabad, where Loni recorded a severe AQI of 353, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category. Indirapuram recorded 243, Sanjay Nagar 247, and Vasundhara 244.
Experts have warned that the combined impact of heatwave conditions and poor air quality could pose serious health risks. Elderly people, children, and individuals suffering from respiratory illnesses have been advised to take extra precautions.