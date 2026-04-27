ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra's Akola Hottest At 46.9°C, Heatwave Sweeps Across Country

New Delhi: There is an intense heatwave sweeping across the country, with Akola in Maharashtra recording the highest temperature at 46.9°C, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Monday.

According to the latest forecast from the IMD, the maximum temperature in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday may reach 44°C, while the minimum is expected to hover around 27°C. The entire day is likely to remain under the influence of a strong heatwave, impacting daily life.

In view of the prevailing heatwave and rising temperatures in Gautam Buddha Nagar, District Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar has issued orders to revise the timings for schools affiliated with all boards within the district. Starting April 27, schools will operate according to the new schedule.

The timings for all schools in the district — including council-run, government, aided, and those recognised by various boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board) — will be from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm. This order will come into effect on April 27, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice. The administration has directed all schools to strictly adhere to this order to ensure that children are protected from the scorching heatwave during the afternoon hours.

Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist across parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region till Tuesday, as maximum temperatures may reach 45-46°C and touch 47°C at isolated locations, IMD officials said.

On Sunday, Akola recorded 46.9°C, the highest temperature in the country, followed by Amravati at 46.8°C, according to IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur. Wardha sizzled at 46.4°C, Yavatmal logged 46°C, Nagpur scorched at 45.4°C, while Chandrapur recorded 45°C, as per the data.

Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Nagpur experienced heatwave conditions while several other districts reported above-normal temperatures, said RMC scientist Praveen Kumar.

The prevailing above-normal and persistently high temperatures over Vidarbha can be attributed to an anticyclonic circulation over Maharashtra and adjoining areas. At the same time, hot and dry northwesterly winds have been affecting the region, he said.

In addition, weak western disturbances and the absence of moisture incursion or any significant weather systems have contributed to the intensification of heat over the region, the official said.

As per the meteorological department, heatwave conditions are likely to continue at a few or isolated places over the region till Tuesday.