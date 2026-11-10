Akhilesh Yadav Vows To Make Ayodhya 'Global Capital Of Sanatan Pilgrimage'
Yadav alleged that the BJP did not want people to remember the bond between Lord Ram and the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities.
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has promised to develop Ayodhya with world-class infrastructure and transform it into the "global capital of Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh after the elections next year.
In a post on X late Monday night, Yadav, who prominently raised the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple in June, said his party was committed to restoring Ayodhya's dignity and improving its local economy, which he claimed had been affected by a decline in the number of devotees visiting the holy city.
Alleging that devotees had been hurt by the "theft from the Ram temple", the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his party would also introduce a transparent system for the temple to restore public confidence. "We will provide world-class infrastructure and make Ayodhya the 'global capital of Sanatan pilgrimage'," Yadav said.
अयोध्या नगरी के मान-सम्मान की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए हम वचनबद्ध हैं। राम-मंदिर की चोरी से आहत होकर जिस प्रकार अयोध्या आने वाले आस्थावान और श्रद्धालु दिन-प्रतिदिन कम होते जा रहे हैं, जिसका सीधा असर यहाँ की स्थानीय अर्थव्यवस्था पर पड़ा है, हम उसे सुधारेंगे भी और सँवारेंगे भी। अयोध्या के मंदिर को पारदर्शी व्यवस्था देकर विश्वास की भी पुनर्स्थापना करेंगे। वर्ल्ड-क्लास इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर देकर हम अयोध्या को 'सनातन तीर्थाटन की वैश्विक राजधानी' बनाएंगे। हम एक ऐसी अयोध्या बनाएंगे, जहाँ कोई भी अहंकारी, तेल बटोरती किसी ग़रीब स्त्री या बच्चे-बच्ची को बेंत मारकर बेइज़्ज़त और उत्पीड़ित नहीं करेगा। हम सरकार में आकर राशन में ‘तेल-घी’ भी देकर शरीर की पौष्टिक आवश्यकताओं को पूरा करेंगे। हम अयोध्या में परंपरागत नौकायन को बढ़ावा देंगे, जिससे परंपरागत नाविकों को उसका लाभ मिले और भगवान राम और निषादराज का प्रगाढ़ संबंध फिर से स्थापित हो सके। भाजपा इस संबंध को तोड़ना चाह रही है क्योंकि भाजपाई प्रभुत्ववाद कभी नहीं चाहता है कि प्रभु राम और पीडीए समाज का गले मिलने का कोई भी दृश्य किसी को याद रहे। हम अयोध्या को बाहरी ठेकेदारों से मुक्त कराएंगे और ज़मीन की जाँच बैठाएँगे। बाहरी लोगों ने ही अयोध्या को लूटा है। सर्किल रेट के महाघोटाले से जुड़े भाजपाई नेता व भ्रष्ट अधिकारी कोई भी बच नहीं पाएगा। अयोध्या की लूट से भरे उनके ख़ज़ाने खँगाले जाएँगे। हम ऐसी व्यवस्था भी बनाएंगे कि कोई भी दुष्मुखी व्यक्ति ‘भगवान राम या भगवान कृष्ण ही नहीं बल्कि किसी भी धर्म के आराध्यों और महापुरुषों का अपमान न कर सके या अपमान करके स्वतंत्र न घूम सके। ऐसे धर्म-विरुद्ध लोगों को वैधानिक रूप से निरुद्ध किया जाएगा। दुर्वचन कहनेवाले ऐसेलअधर्मी लोगों को प्रश्रय देनेवाले भी पाप के भागीदार होते हैं, उनको भी सामाजिक सौहार्द बिगाड़ने के षड्यंत्र में संलिप्त होने के कारण यथोचित दंड दिया जाएगा।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 9, 2026
He also promised to promote traditional boating in Ayodhya to benefit local boatmen and revive the association between Lord Ram and Nishadraj, the king of Shringverpur and the leader of the Nishada, a tribal community, in the Ramayana.
Yadav alleged that the BJP was attempting to undermine this relationship because it did not want people to remember the bond between Lord Ram and the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities. He further promised to free Ayodhya from outside contractors and order an investigation into land transactions in the city.
Alleging irregularities in circle rates and collusion between BJP leaders and corrupt officials, he said those involved would be held accountable and their alleged ill-gotten wealth investigated. Yadav also promised to provide ration beneficiaries with oil and ghee to meet their nutritional requirements.
The SP would ensure that nobody was humiliated or assaulted in the name of collecting oil, Yadav said, referring to incidents of the poor collecting leftover oil from diyas at the Saryu river ghats in Ayodhya after the grand Deepotsav celebrations. He also called for legal action against those who insult religious deities and prominent figures, irrespective of religion, and those who allegedly encourage such acts and disturb communal harmony.
Yadav will visit Ayodhya with his family on December 12 and offer prayers at the Ram temple and the Hanumangarhi temple. This will be his first visit to Ayodhya since the consecration of the Ram temple in 2024. During the visit, Yadav will also meet seers, saints and mahants.
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