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Akhilesh Yadav's 'Infiltrator' Remark Sparks Political Row In Uttarakhand; CM Dhami Calls It 'Insult' To 'Devbhoomi'

Dehradun: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's “infiltrator” remarks apparently targeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have courted a political row in Uttarakhand with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami terming it an “insult to the self-respect of 'Devbhoomi'".

Talking to reporters over Yadav's remarks on Saturday, Dhami said that it was “no new thing for Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, an ally of the Congress, to insult Uttarakhand”.

Making reference to the undivided Uttar Pradesh, Dhami said, “The people of Uttarakhand still have not forgotten that era when, during the regime of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, bullets were fired on the agitators who were demanding a separate state”.

“Those whose regime saw bullets fired on Uttarakhand's agitators are today calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators. This is an insult not only to the identity, pride, and struggles of this Devbhoomi but also to the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in defense of the country and to our military traditions,” he said.

Dhami called for Akhilesh Yadav to publicly apologise to “all the people of Uttarakhand for this insulting statement”. “The proud people of Uttarakhand will never accept this insult. The Congress, an ally of the Samajwadi Party, will face a resounding democratic response from the people of the state in the year 2027”.

The Uttarakhand CM's remarks came after Yadav in a video said, “Who is the biggest infiltrator in Uttar Pradesh? He is from Uttarakhand”, in an apparent reference to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who originally happens to be from Pauri Garhwal district of present Uttarkhand, which was part of the undivided UP and was carved out of the state in 2000.

BJP state spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi said that Akhilesh Yadav's statement was “highly unfortunate”. “He has acted in a way that trifles with the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand. Recalling the 1994 movement,” Joshi said.