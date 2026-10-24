Akhilesh Yadav's 'Infiltrator' Remark Sparks Political Row In Uttarakhand; CM Dhami Calls It 'Insult' To 'Devbhoomi'
Yadav's remarks apparently calling UP CM Yogi Adityanath an "infiltrator" have led to a political uproar in Uttarakhand carved out of undivided UP in 2000.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Dehradun: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's “infiltrator” remarks apparently targeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have courted a political row in Uttarakhand with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami terming it an “insult to the self-respect of 'Devbhoomi'".
Talking to reporters over Yadav's remarks on Saturday, Dhami said that it was “no new thing for Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, an ally of the Congress, to insult Uttarakhand”.
Making reference to the undivided Uttar Pradesh, Dhami said, “The people of Uttarakhand still have not forgotten that era when, during the regime of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, bullets were fired on the agitators who were demanding a separate state”.
“Those whose regime saw bullets fired on Uttarakhand's agitators are today calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators. This is an insult not only to the identity, pride, and struggles of this Devbhoomi but also to the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in defense of the country and to our military traditions,” he said.
उत्तराखंड देवभूमि भी है और वीरभूमि भी। इस पावन धरती ने देश को संत, सैनिक और राष्ट्रसेवा के लिए समर्पित अनेक व्यक्तित्व दिए हैं। अखिलेश यादव जी, उत्तराखंड के लोगों को घुसपैठिया कहना देवभूमि के स्वाभिमान और हमारे संघर्ष का अपमान है। उत्तराखंड के लोग यह भी नहीं भूले हैं कि जब अखिलेश यादव जी के पिता मुलायम सिंह यादव उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री थे, तब उत्तराखंड राज्य की मांग कर रहे आंदोलनकारियों पर मुजफ्फरनगर के रामपुर तिराहा में गोलियाँ चली थीं। पिता के शासनकाल में उत्तराखंड के आंदोलनकारियों पर गोलियाँ चलीं और आज पुत्र उत्तराखंड के लोगों को घुसपैठिया कह रहे हैं! उत्तराखंड के लोग अपने संघर्ष और बलिदान को कभी नहीं भूल सकते। क्या कांग्रेस अपने राजनीतिक सहयोगी अखिलेश यादव जी के इस बयान का समर्थन करती है? क्या उत्तराखंड के लोगों को घुसपैठिया कहना कांग्रेस को स्वीकार है? कांग्रेस को देवभूमि की जनता को जवाब देना चाहिए।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 24, 2026
Dhami called for Akhilesh Yadav to publicly apologise to “all the people of Uttarakhand for this insulting statement”. “The proud people of Uttarakhand will never accept this insult. The Congress, an ally of the Samajwadi Party, will face a resounding democratic response from the people of the state in the year 2027”.
The Uttarakhand CM's remarks came after Yadav in a video said, “Who is the biggest infiltrator in Uttar Pradesh? He is from Uttarakhand”, in an apparent reference to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who originally happens to be from Pauri Garhwal district of present Uttarkhand, which was part of the undivided UP and was carved out of the state in 2000.
BJP state spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi said that Akhilesh Yadav's statement was “highly unfortunate”. “He has acted in a way that trifles with the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand. Recalling the 1994 movement,” Joshi said.
"Back then, Akhilesh Yadav's father was responsible for the firing on the people of Uttarakhand. The dignity of the women of Uttarakhand was violated. Akhilesh Yadav is now adding fuel to this fire. There will be serious consequences, and he must be prepared to face them."
Joshi warned of protests across Uttarakhand against Yadav's statement adding his effigy will be burnt in protest.
Congress state spokesperson Sujata Paul stated that no one had the right to make such remarks regarding Uttarakhand.
“Everyone is welcome in Uttarakhand; however, the question remains as to what prompted such a statement. Following the logic of his own remark, one could argue that 'intruders' have entered his own household—given that both his wife and his brother's wife hail from Uttarakhand,” Paul said.
“It is worth asking him why he chose to make such comments. This country belongs to everyone; therefore, one should show respect to all and refrain from making such statements”.
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