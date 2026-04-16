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Bill To Amend Women's Reservation Law Brought In A Hurry To Avoid Caste Census, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, while taking part in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the Constitution Amendment Bill seeking 33% reservation for women in Parliament, questioned the BJP for its haste in introducing the bill.

He alleged that the bill is being used as a political tool rather than a genuine step towards women’s empowerment.

He alleged that the Centre wants to keep the Census in abeyance because if it is conducted, then it will have to provide the caste-based data and implement caste-based reservations for backward communities.

Akhilesh said that the Samajwadi Party was always in favour of women's reservation.

"Our party has a history of working for women's empowerment. Ram Manohar Lohia, the leader on whose ideology we are moving forward, had always spoken about gender justice and social justice. Hence, we, the Samajwadi people, are also in favour of gender justice and social justice," he said.

"With regard to women's reservation, we are in favour of a 33 per cent quota for women," he added.

"However, what we get to hear is that the BJP is trying to make nari (women) just a nara (slogan). The BJP has not kept enough women in their organisation, so how will they give them respect and honour? How many women are there in their parental organisation?" he asked.

"If we look at the BJP governments, there are some 21 in the country. How many women chief ministers are there in these states? He asked.

"Of course, there is a CM in Delhi. But the Delhi CM is a half-CM. How much power does the Delhi CM have?" he asked.