Bill To Amend Women's Reservation Law Brought In A Hurry To Avoid Caste Census, Says Akhilesh Yadav
Yadav alleged that the bill is being used as a political tool rather than a genuine step towards women’s empowerment
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, while taking part in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the Constitution Amendment Bill seeking 33% reservation for women in Parliament, questioned the BJP for its haste in introducing the bill.
He alleged that the bill is being used as a political tool rather than a genuine step towards women’s empowerment.
He alleged that the Centre wants to keep the Census in abeyance because if it is conducted, then it will have to provide the caste-based data and implement caste-based reservations for backward communities.
Akhilesh said that the Samajwadi Party was always in favour of women's reservation.
"Our party has a history of working for women's empowerment. Ram Manohar Lohia, the leader on whose ideology we are moving forward, had always spoken about gender justice and social justice. Hence, we, the Samajwadi people, are also in favour of gender justice and social justice," he said.
"With regard to women's reservation, we are in favour of a 33 per cent quota for women," he added.
"However, what we get to hear is that the BJP is trying to make nari (women) just a nara (slogan). The BJP has not kept enough women in their organisation, so how will they give them respect and honour? How many women are there in their parental organisation?" he asked.
"If we look at the BJP governments, there are some 21 in the country. How many women chief ministers are there in these states? He asked.
"Of course, there is a CM in Delhi. But the Delhi CM is a half-CM. How much power does the Delhi CM have?" he asked.
Ram Manohar Lohia, on whose ideology the Samajwadi Party is based, had demanded an equal role for women compared to men in all fields, he said.
"Culture begins with women. If the woman is awakened, then the entire society is awakened," he said, quoting Ram Manohar Lohia.
It is the Samajwadi Party which started the work to implement women's reservation in panchayats, he said.
"The SIR which you brought was an SIR only in the name; in reality, it was NRC," he alleged.
"The BJP is getting fewer votes. But it wants to remain in power, that is why it has come up with the women's reservation issue now," he said. "But it will not succeed," he added.
"We will not support the women's reservation bill until the ways of its implementation are correct," he said.
"The delimitation that has been brought along with this bill is being brought with the aim of reaping political benefits," he alleged.
"We want the census to be conducted first. Our demand is that women from backward classes and Muslim women should also be included in the reservation," he said.
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