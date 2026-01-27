ETV Bharat / bharat

Akhilesh Yadav Launches Broadside Against BJP, EC Over SIR, Pledges Support For Mamata

Kolkata: You know Assembly polls are due in West Bengal when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's regional allies from across India begin making trips to Kolkata. On Tuesday, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav held a lengthy meeting with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

After the closed-door meeting, which lasted for about an hour, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief launched a strong attack on the BJP and the Central Election Commission (CEC) in front of journalists, condemning the BJP for a "conspiracy", and pledging his unwavering support for the TMC supremo.

He began his statement by acknowledging that in the current political situation, Banerjee is on the frontlines of the fight against the BJP, saying, "If anyone in this country is fighting the BJP eye-to-eye, it is Mamata Banerjee."

According to Akhilesh, the courage shown by the WB CM in her fight, is the only way to confront the BJP. He emphasised that it is possible to defeat the BJP, but only through such fierce struggle.

SIR In The Crosshairs

The main focus of his attack, though, was the ongoing SIR (Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls) process in the state, and the Election Commission's role in it. He alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to mislead and harass people before the elections, saying, "The main responsibility of the EC is to increase voter turnout and include new voters in the list. Whenever there is an election, the Commission campaigns to encourage more people to vote. But here we are seeing the opposite."

He alleged that the EC and the BJP are colluding under the pretext of SIR to conspire and remove names of ordinary people from the voter list. He compared this process to the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and said, "Under the guise of SIR, ordinary people are being harassed in the style of NRC. Their goal is not to help voters, but to remove a large number of votes."