Akhilesh Yadav Launches Broadside Against BJP, EC Over SIR, Pledges Support For Mamata
The SP chief alleged collusion between EC and BJP to harass voters before the West Bengal Assembly polls, adding the TMC chief will emerge victorious.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Kolkata: You know Assembly polls are due in West Bengal when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's regional allies from across India begin making trips to Kolkata. On Tuesday, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav held a lengthy meeting with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo at the state secretariat, Nabanna.
After the closed-door meeting, which lasted for about an hour, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief launched a strong attack on the BJP and the Central Election Commission (CEC) in front of journalists, condemning the BJP for a "conspiracy", and pledging his unwavering support for the TMC supremo.
He began his statement by acknowledging that in the current political situation, Banerjee is on the frontlines of the fight against the BJP, saying, "If anyone in this country is fighting the BJP eye-to-eye, it is Mamata Banerjee."
According to Akhilesh, the courage shown by the WB CM in her fight, is the only way to confront the BJP. He emphasised that it is possible to defeat the BJP, but only through such fierce struggle.
SIR In The Crosshairs
The main focus of his attack, though, was the ongoing SIR (Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls) process in the state, and the Election Commission's role in it. He alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to mislead and harass people before the elections, saying, "The main responsibility of the EC is to increase voter turnout and include new voters in the list. Whenever there is an election, the Commission campaigns to encourage more people to vote. But here we are seeing the opposite."
He alleged that the EC and the BJP are colluding under the pretext of SIR to conspire and remove names of ordinary people from the voter list. He compared this process to the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and said, "Under the guise of SIR, ordinary people are being harassed in the style of NRC. Their goal is not to help voters, but to remove a large number of votes."
The SP leader also spoke out against the alleged overactivity of Central investigative agencies. He said, "Perhaps, no one else in the country has been harassed as much in the name of SIR as the CM of Bengal." He then added, "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has defeated the ED."
'Battle Over Culture And Identity'
Without naming the BJP, he sarcastically remarked that they can't forget the pain of the pen drive incident, adding that they have forgotten that Bengal is not just a political entity, but also a cultural one.
Referring to Bengal's culture and heritage, Akhilesh identified the BJP as an outsider and divisive force. He said, "The people of Bengal listen to Rabindranath Tagore's songs, they listen to bhajans. There is a unique sweetness and brotherhood in the air here, which is the true identity of our country."
He proceeded to claim that the BJP practices divisive politics and spread hatred, but the people of Bengal will reject their hatred, that those who want to create divisions won't succeed in Bengal. Predicting the outcome of the upcoming elections, he went on to say that the BJP's defeat is certain.
He sarcastically remarked, "Now, the BJP's fight is not to win, but to lose honourably. They are thinking of how to lose with dignity." The SP chief confidently said the people of Bengal will maintain their love and support for Mamata Banerjee and re-elect her as CM. According to him, secular forces and the politics of harmony will ultimately prevail.
Akhilesh also questioned the neutrality of constitutional institutions like the EC, alleging that the body is working for the BJP to manipulate votes, the way they did in UP. However, he said, the soil of Bengal will not tolerate the BJP's divisive politics, and under Didi's leadership, Bengal will rise again.
Also Read:
- EC No Longer Protector Of Democracy But Key Participant In 'Vote Chori' Conspiracy: Rahul Gandhi
- SIR In Bengal Done In Hurry, May Jeopardise Democratic Participation: Amartya Sen
- Three To Four People Dying By Suicide In West Bengal Everyday Due To SIR Anxiety: Mamata
- West Bengal: Sons Attend SIR Hearing Leaving Father's Body At Home; Allege Death By Panic