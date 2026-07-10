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Akhilesh Govt Banned Kanwar Yatra While BJP Welcomed Devotees With Flower Petals: Adityanath

Basti: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that the previous government imposed restrictions on Hindu traditions, such as the Kanwar Yatra, while the BJP government welcomed kanwariyas with flower petals.

Addressing a gathering in Basti after inaugurating and laying the foundation of 77 development projects worth over Rs 504 crore, Adityanath mocked Yadav, claiming that the SP chief is now “waiting to participate” in the very same Hindu event which his government had allegedly banned.

"When Shiv devotees, the kanwariyas, carry water from Saryu in Ayodhya to Bhadeshwarnath Dham (in Basti) to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva, we shower flowers upon them from a helicopter. But the (former) Samajwadi Party government had banned this 'Kanwar Yatra'.”

“They used to say that the 'Kanwar Yatra' should not take place. They used to impose restrictions on Durga Puja, disallowed the celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, and banned the 84-Kosi Parikrama. Now, no one can impose such restrictions. No one can stop it now," he said.

Taking a jibe at Yadav, the UP chief minister said, "I feel that, in the near future, the Samajwadi Party president, too, is waiting to wear saffron attire and join you in the Kanwar Yatra. He seems to be hoping for an invitation, so that he can also go and shower flower petals."