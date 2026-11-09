ETV Bharat / bharat

Akhilesh Alleges BJP's 'Internal Conspiracy' Against CM Yogi, Takes Sunglasses Jibe At Kejriwal Over 'Advance Congratulations' Remark

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Kejriwal extended advance congratulations to him.

In a post on X, Yadav said a former Chief Minister of one party (Kejriwal) congratulating the future Chief Minister of another party (himself) in advance exposed an alleged internal conspiracy within the BJP against the incumbent Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

"A former chief minister of one party is congratulating in advance the future chief minister of a third party, exposing an internal conspiracy within his own party against a current chief minister," he wrote.

Taking a swipe at CM Yogi, Yadav said, "It is fear of what others can see that is making today’s man in power misspeak."

He also targeted Kejriwal with a jibe over his sunglasses, saying, "If he takes off his dark glasses and puts on clear ones, perhaps he would see everything clearly. After all, he is already under the influence of vanaspati, and on top of that, his vision is obscured by dark sunglasses!"

Yadav's remarks came after Kejriwal took a dig at CM Yogi over his comments on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and extended advance congratulations to the Samajwadi Party chief.

Reacting to a video of CM Yogi's interview shared on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Maharaj ji, you also know that the Election Commission does whatever those two tell it to. I warned you before too. These two are out to finish you off. Congratulations in advance to Akhilesh ji."

In the interview, CM Yogi raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls following the SIR exercise, claiming that around 1.27 crore Hindu voters whose names appeared in the state panchayat election voter lists were missing from the Election Commission of India's electoral rolls.