'Akhand Prahar': Indian Armed Forces Desert Drills To Leverage AI, Drones And Satellite Tech For Future Warfare
'Akhand Prahar' military exercise bolsters India's tri-service synergy and modern warfare preparedness.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A large-scale military exercise underway in the desert region of Rajasthan under the Southern Command of the Indian Army has showcased a formidable display of battle preparedness.
This exercise, conducted under the banner of 'Exercise Trishul', saw the joint participation of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, demonstrating India's integrated warfare capabilities at a new level.
Southern Command Driving Transformation, Validating Future Readiness— Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) November 5, 2025
Showcasing Jointness, Synergy, and Combat Readiness, formations of #KonarkCorps under #SouthernCommand are forging excellence in the Desert Sector during the ongoing #ExerciseAkhandPrahar, under the… pic.twitter.com/2iKs61sNKm
This was stated to be part of the Indian Armed Forces' strategic thinking, under which the concept of an Integrated Force is being realized for the future.
The main objective of this 'Akhand Prahar' exercise was to test the coordination, synergy, and joint operational capabilities of the three services. During this exercise, conducted in the desert terrain, various units of the Konark Corps demonstrated their proficiency in multi-dimensional operations through joint manoeuvers conducted day and night.
Exercise 'Akhand Prahar' is a powerful example of the Indian Army's 'Decade of Transformation'. This exercise, conducted by the Southern Command, not only demonstrates the Army's combat readiness but also sends a message that the Indian Armed Forces are prepared for every challenge.
Technically advanced, tactically organized, and strategically integrated, this exercise is infusing new energy into India's security apparatus, ensuring a decisive edge for the Indian Armed Forces in the future battlefield.
During this time, various formations tested integrated combat strategies and strengthened cooperation and coordination on the battlefield.
This exercise extensively utilized modern technology and equipment. Capabilities such as drones, satellite communication, artificial intelligence-based analysis, and precision targeting were employed to test the army's preparedness for future warfare scenarios.
This exercise not only strengthens current strategic capabilities but also underscores the army's mission of technological self-reliance under the 'Year of Tech Absorption'.
This exercise, conducted under the Southern Command, is a crucial opportunity to test the army's combat capabilities and response mechanisms. Special emphasis was placed on refining Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) to develop better coordination and rapid decision-making capabilities in future battlefields. Prestigious units like the 'Black Mess Brigade' and the 'Battle Axe Division' elevated the exercise to new heights with their coordinated performance.
The exercise displayed unprecedented synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, which will play a crucial role in facing any future challenges.
Read more