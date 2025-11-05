ETV Bharat / bharat

'Akhand Prahar': Indian Armed Forces Desert Drills To Leverage AI, Drones And Satellite Tech For Future Warfare

Jaisalmer: A large-scale military exercise underway in the desert region of Rajasthan under the Southern Command of the Indian Army has showcased a formidable display of battle preparedness.

This exercise, conducted under the banner of 'Exercise Trishul', saw the joint participation of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, demonstrating India's integrated warfare capabilities at a new level.

This was stated to be part of the Indian Armed Forces' strategic thinking, under which the concept of an Integrated Force is being realized for the future.

The main objective of this 'Akhand Prahar' exercise was to test the coordination, synergy, and joint operational capabilities of the three services. During this exercise, conducted in the desert terrain, various units of the Konark Corps demonstrated their proficiency in multi-dimensional operations through joint manoeuvers conducted day and night.

Exercise 'Akhand Prahar' is a powerful example of the Indian Army's 'Decade of Transformation'. This exercise, conducted by the Southern Command, not only demonstrates the Army's combat readiness but also sends a message that the Indian Armed Forces are prepared for every challenge.