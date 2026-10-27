ETV Bharat / bharat

Akasa Air To Shift Mumbai–Jeddah Flights To Navi Mumbai Airport In Phased Transition From December

Mumbai: Akasa Air and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Monday announced a phased transition of the domestic carrier's Mumbai-Jeddah operations from Mumbai International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from December, supporting the development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's dual-airport system, the private airport operator said on Tuesday.

Two other carriers, IndiGo and Air India Group, have already announced that they will progressively shift flights from Mumbai's existing airport to the greenfield facility in Navi Mumbai from December, clearing capacity for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 and paving the way for a dual-airport system in the country's financial capital.

Effective December 2026, Akasa Air will operate flights between Mumbai and Jeddah from Navi Mumbai International Airport, the airline said in a statement. Bookings for these flights opened on October 26, 2026, on the airline's website, its mobile app and through multiple leading OTAs, it said.

The move builds on Akasa Air's existing presence at Navi Mumbai International Airport and will further strengthen international connectivity from the new airport. It also supports the progressive development of NMIA as an important aviation gateway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, offering travellers greater choice and convenient access to air travel, the statement added.

Akasa Air currently connects with 31 domestic and seven international cities. The shift follows nearly 18 months of consultations between airlines and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, which operates both Mumbai airports.

The planned transfer of around 3 million passengers, accounting for approximately 60 per cent of the traffic targeted for relocation in the first phase, will create the necessary headroom for the phased redevelopment of CSMIA's Terminal 1. The initial phase aims to shift approximately 5 million passengers to Navi Mumbai, enabling critical safety enhancements, modernisation, upgraded passenger facilities and expanded handling capacity at CSMIA.

CSMIA handles around 55 million passengers annually, and the operator says about 91 per cent of its traffic will continue to operate from the existing airport during the redevelopment programme. The temporary relocation is intended to create the headroom needed to modernise Terminal 1 without disrupting the bulk of Mumbai's air traffic.

The redevelopment is expected to raise Terminal 1's annual passenger-handling capacity by about 33 per cent, from 15 million to 20 million. Planned upgrades include safety enhancements, modernised passenger facilities and improved digital and processing systems.