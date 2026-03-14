ETV Bharat / bharat

Akasa Air To Levy Fuel Surcharge On Domestic, International Flight Tickets From March 15

Representative Image ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: Akasa Air will levy fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 15 due to the spike in jet fuel prices amid the West Asia conflict. Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have started levying similar charges on domestic and international flight tickets. In a statement on Saturday, Akasa Air said it would levy a fuel surcharge for each flight and the quantum would vary based on the duration of the flight.