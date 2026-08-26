ETV Bharat / bharat

Akal Takht, SGPC Slam Grant Of 21-Day Furlough To Dera Chief Ram Rahim

Aug 26: The grant of a 21-day furlough to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Tuesday drew a sharp reaction from the Akal Takht Jathedar, who said those jailed for heinous crimes like rape are released “frequently” as if they are on a “picnic”.

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj said that, on the other hand, ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners) who have completed their sentences are not being released from jails.

Ram Rahim walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday on a 21-day furlough. It was the 17th time that he was released on parole since his conviction in August 2017.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples. This was his third release this year after being granted 30- and 40-day paroles in May and January.

Gargajj questioned the "repeated" grant of parole/furlough to the Dera head, alleging that governments are adopting "double standards" towards Sikhs.

He said those who are jailed for heinous crimes like rape are released "frequently" as if they are on a "picnic". On the other hand, 'Bandi Singhs' who have been in jail for over 30 years are denied parole, he said.

Gargajj said that Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, has not been granted parole yet to meet his ailing mother.

He described Hawara’s case as a serious violation of the human rights of both mother and son.

Gargajj also asked governments to abandon "double standards" and give priority to humanitarian considerations by granting Hawara parole to meet his mother.

“Sons are as dear to mothers as their own flesh and blood,” he said, asking the government to give priority to the human rights of an elderly mother.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already met the Punjab governor, favouring a 10-day parole for Hawara so that he could meet his ailing mother.