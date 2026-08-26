Akal Takht, SGPC Slam Grant Of 21-Day Furlough To Dera Chief Ram Rahim
This was his third release this year after being granted 30- and 40-day paroles in May and January.
By PTI
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:43 AM IST
Aug 26: The grant of a 21-day furlough to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Tuesday drew a sharp reaction from the Akal Takht Jathedar, who said those jailed for heinous crimes like rape are released “frequently” as if they are on a “picnic”.
Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj said that, on the other hand, ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners) who have completed their sentences are not being released from jails.
Ram Rahim walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday on a 21-day furlough. It was the 17th time that he was released on parole since his conviction in August 2017.
Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples. This was his third release this year after being granted 30- and 40-day paroles in May and January.
Gargajj questioned the "repeated" grant of parole/furlough to the Dera head, alleging that governments are adopting "double standards" towards Sikhs.
He said those who are jailed for heinous crimes like rape are released "frequently" as if they are on a "picnic". On the other hand, 'Bandi Singhs' who have been in jail for over 30 years are denied parole, he said.
Gargajj said that Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, has not been granted parole yet to meet his ailing mother.
He described Hawara’s case as a serious violation of the human rights of both mother and son.
Gargajj also asked governments to abandon "double standards" and give priority to humanitarian considerations by granting Hawara parole to meet his mother.
“Sons are as dear to mothers as their own flesh and blood,” he said, asking the government to give priority to the human rights of an elderly mother.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already met the Punjab governor, favouring a 10-day parole for Hawara so that he could meet his ailing mother.
The term 'Bandi Singhs' refers to Sikh prisoners convicted for their involvement in militancy during the Punjab insurgency of the 1990s.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami also objected to the grant of parole to Ram Rahim, saying it clearly demonstrated a “discriminatory approach”.
“On one hand, governments are repeatedly providing special concessions to Ram Rahim by granting him furloughs and paroles, while on the other hand, Sikh prisoners who have been detained in jails for a long time are not even being granted parole to meet their ailing family members,” Dhami said.
Such conduct raises questions about the equal application of law and justice in the country, he said.
Former Akal Takht Jathedar and president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit), Giani Harpreet Singh, said the “repeated” granting of parole to the Dera chief is like rubbing salt into the wounds of Sikhs.
He said that governments appear to be taking pleasure in the pain caused to the Sikh community by such decisions.
He said an elderly mother is waiting to meet her son, yet no parole has been granted to Hawara.
SGPC executive committee member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar termed the grant of furlough to Ram Rahim unfortunate.
“It is again proved today that there are two types of laws in the country. On one hand, the entire Sikh community wants that Bandi Singhs be released, and Hawara should be given parole. On the other hand, Ram Rahim Singh is released on parole for the 17th time," he said.
The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a huge following in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. In Haryana, the largest number of followers are from Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.
Also Read:
Rape Convict Ram Rahim Granted 21-Day Parole Again; Set For 17th Jail Release Since Conviction