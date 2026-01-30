ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajit Pawar’s ‘Last Wish’ Was NCP Merger, Says Close Aide; Ashes Immersed In Baramati

Baramati: As Maharashtra bade farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a close associate revealed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief’s last wish, saying that he wanted the merger of the two NCP factions.

“Ajit Dada wished for the merger of the two rival NCP factions to reunite. He wanted everyone to come together. This was his last wish,” said Kiran Gujar, a member of Vidya Pratishthan and a close associate of the Pawar family.

“Discussions on the issue had taken place within the family and party. In my last phone call with him, he asked me for some election-related documents,” Gujar said.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rajesh Tope corroborated Gujar’s claims and said that the decision on the merger had largely been finalised earlier. “Almost the decision on the merger had been taken in Ajit Dada’s presence. Only the formal announcement was left, which could have been made after the Zilla Parishad elections,” Tope said.