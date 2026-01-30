Ajit Pawar’s ‘Last Wish’ Was NCP Merger, Says Close Aide; Ashes Immersed In Baramati
Key leaders are confirming Ajit Pawar’s last wish and the reunification plans of the two NCP factions.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Baramati: As Maharashtra bade farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a close associate revealed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief’s last wish, saying that he wanted the merger of the two NCP factions.
“Ajit Dada wished for the merger of the two rival NCP factions to reunite. He wanted everyone to come together. This was his last wish,” said Kiran Gujar, a member of Vidya Pratishthan and a close associate of the Pawar family.
“Discussions on the issue had taken place within the family and party. In my last phone call with him, he asked me for some election-related documents,” Gujar said.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rajesh Tope corroborated Gujar’s claims and said that the decision on the merger had largely been finalised earlier. “Almost the decision on the merger had been taken in Ajit Dada’s presence. Only the formal announcement was left, which could have been made after the Zilla Parishad elections,” Tope said.
The NCP chief Ajit was cremated with state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan grounds in Baramati at noon on Thursday. His sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, lit the funeral pyre. Later in the day, his ashes were collected and immersed in the Sangam River in Baramati. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was present during the immersion and paid his respects. Several family members, including Rohit Pawar, Rajendra Pawar, Ranjit Pawar, Srinivas Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, along with party workers, also attended.
Meanwhile, the state government has ordered a CID inquiry into the plane accident involving Ajit. Baramati police have been directed to restrict access to the crash site.
“A forensic team has visited the site and collected samples for examination. The investigation will be conducted as part of the accidental death case registered at the Baramati police station,” said officials.
