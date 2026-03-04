Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Rohit Pawar Alleges Pre-Inspection Of Plane Crash Site, Demands Thorough Probe
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar demanded a criminal probe into possible pre-inspection and conspiracy in Ajit Pawar’s plane crash; raises doubts over VSR Ventures’ role.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that the landing site of late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s plane in Baramati was inspected before the crash.
“We don’t have concrete evidence yet, but this possibility must be thoroughly investigated by the criminal wing,” he urged.
Addressing a press conference, Rohit and other Maharashtra leaders have expressed suspicions about the accident involving the popular leader. He also questioned the reliability of VSR Ventures, the company operating Ajit Pawar’s plane, suggesting the crash may have been a conspiracy rather than an accident. Some Maharashtra leaders have even vowed not to use VSR Ventures’ planes.
He also accused the company of negligence, citing a six-month ban in the UAE for overcharging patients during COVID-19. Rohit highlighted a prior incident involving then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s flight to Davos in January 2023, claiming the plane violated international flight rules and faced threats of being shot down by Iran for entering its airspace without permission.
📍यशवंतराव चव्हाण सेंटर, मुंबई ⏭️ 04-03-2026 | पत्रकार परिषद https://t.co/DSxKwWZo2o— Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) March 4, 2026
Rohit, who is the nephew of late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, denied opposing VSR or the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) but emphasised the need for a transparent investigation into Ajit Pawar’s plane crash. He suggested possible protection of the company by influential figures, which could obstruct a fair inquiry.
The NCP (SP) leader also demanded a probe into alleged tampering with documents related to the crash and raised concerns over the aircraft parts being moved out of India after the accident. The plane was reportedly shifted from Hyderabad to San Marino, USA, raising questions about potential cover-ups. “If nothing is wrong, why panic?” he questioned.
Last month, Rohit and his cousin Yugendra Pawar approached the Baramati police, seeking registration of an FIR against VSR Ventures over the January 28 plane crash. A similar complaint he filed at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai against VSR Ventures and its directors.
VSR Ventures operated the ill-fated Learjet 45 plane, which crashed in Baramati in the Pune district with NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others on board.
