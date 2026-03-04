ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Rohit Pawar Alleges Pre-Inspection Of Plane Crash Site, Demands Thorough Probe

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that the landing site of late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s plane in Baramati was inspected before the crash.

“We don’t have concrete evidence yet, but this possibility must be thoroughly investigated by the criminal wing,” he urged.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit and other Maharashtra leaders have expressed suspicions about the accident involving the popular leader. He also questioned the reliability of VSR Ventures, the company operating Ajit Pawar’s plane, suggesting the crash may have been a conspiracy rather than an accident. Some Maharashtra leaders have even vowed not to use VSR Ventures’ planes.

He also accused the company of negligence, citing a six-month ban in the UAE for overcharging patients during COVID-19. Rohit highlighted a prior incident involving then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s flight to Davos in January 2023, claiming the plane violated international flight rules and faced threats of being shot down by Iran for entering its airspace without permission.