Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Prez Murmu, PM Modi And Leaders Across Parties Mourn Maharashtra Deputy CM's Death

Published : January 28, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The incident triggered shock across the country, with leaders from all political parties expressing grief and condolences.
Leading the obituaries was President Droupadi Murmu, who said Ajit Pawar's untimely death is an irreparable loss. In a post on X, she said, "He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector. I express my deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow."
महाराष्ट्र के बारामती में एक विमान दुर्घटना में महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री, श्री अजित पवार समेत कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। अजित पवार जी का असामयिक निधन एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्हें महाराष्ट्र के विकास में, विशेषकर सहकारी क्षेत्र में, विशेष योगदान के लिए सदैव…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 28, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ajit Pawar and called him a "leader of the people" with a strong connection to the grassroots and one who was widely respected for his hard work and dedication to public service.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."
Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and… pic.twitter.com/mdgwwGzw4R— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026
"Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," PM Modi posted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and received updates on the plane crash near Baramati.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Pawar's death was a huge personal and political loss.
Calling him a close friend and a committed leader, Gadkari took to X and said, "The news of the sudden demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji is extremely shocking, unfortunate, and heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to him. Over the past many years, while working together in the state legislature, I shared an extremely close bond with Ajit dada."
महाराष्ट्राचे उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार जी यांच्या अपघाती निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय धक्कादायक, दुर्दैवी आणि दुःखद आहे. त्यांना माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. गेली अनेक वर्षं राज्याच्या विधिमंडळात सोबत काम करताना अजितदादांशी अतिशय जवळचा संबंध राहिला आहे. त्यांचे प्रशासनिक कौशल्य, विकासात्मक…— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 28, 2026
"His administrative acumen, developmental vision, and innate ability to connect with people have ensured that Ajit Dada always holds an unassailable position in Maharashtra's politics. The untimely passing of this people's leader, who harboured aspirations for Maharashtra's development, is not just a loss for Maharashtra but an irreplaceable one for the entire nation. On this sorrowful occasion, my condolences are with the entire Pawar family," the post further read.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the demise of Ajit Pawar. Taking to X, he said, "The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead. No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour. I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers."
The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 28, 2026
No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family…
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also expressed grief, calling Ajit Pawar a man of integrity and a committed public leader.
