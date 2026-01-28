ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Prez Murmu, PM Modi And Leaders Across Parties Mourn Maharashtra Deputy CM's Death

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The incident triggered shock across the country, with leaders from all political parties expressing grief and condolences.

Leading the obituaries was President Droupadi Murmu, who said Ajit Pawar's untimely death is an irreparable loss. In a post on X, she said, "He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector. I express my deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ajit Pawar and called him a "leader of the people" with a strong connection to the grassroots and one who was widely respected for his hard work and dedication to public service.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."