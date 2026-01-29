ETV Bharat / bharat

Accidental Death Report Registered in Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar, 4 Others in Baramati

Wreckage of the chartered plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lie mangled and burnt after the aircraft crashed during landing near Baramati airport, in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, ( PTI )

Pune: Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) case in connection with the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday, an official said.

Pawar (66) and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at the Baramati airport on Wednesday morning.

"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) with the Baramati taluka police station," confirmed a senior police officer from the Pune rural police.

As per procedure, the ADR will be handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will conduct a probe based on findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s inquiry. The AAIB, which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has already taken over the probe into the crash.