Ajit Pawar's Plane Caught Fire, Exploded Multiple Times After Crash: Eyewitnesses

Mumbai: The ill-fated aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appeared "a bit unstable in the air" and exploded the moment it crashed on the ground near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning, according to a woman eyewitness.

Another person who witnessed the incident said that after the crash, the aircraft burst into flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts. Pawar (66) and four other persons were killed after their aircraft crashed near Baramati at 8.50 am, as per officials.

The woman said she noticed the aircraft in the morning as it circled the Baramati airport. "It took a round in the air, appeared a bit unstable, and as it was approaching the runway to land, it hit the ground hard and exploded. There was a loud sound that could be heard at our home," the woman told a news channel.

She said several parts of the aircraft were hurled into the air after the explosion and fell near her house. "The plane tilted before coming down. We saw the explosion and it was frightening," she said. Another eyewitness also said the aircraft appeared to be losing control as it descended.