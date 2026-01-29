ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Blackbox Recovered; Investigation 'Progressing Expeditiously', Says Civil Aviation Ministry

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately after the mishap at the Baramati airport.

Rescue personnel and onlookers gather around the wreckage of the aircraft carrying Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, after it crashed in an open field while landing near Baramati airport in India's Maharashtra state on January 28, 2026.
Rescue personnel and onlookers gather around the wreckage of the aircraft carrying Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, after it crashed in an open field while landing near Baramati airport in India's Maharashtra state on January 28, 2026. (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 29, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the investigation into Wednesday's aircraft crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others at the Baramati airport, investigators have recovered the crucial black box from the crash site, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official in the Civil Aviation Ministry, the investigation into the mishap is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered.

A team of three officers from AAIB, Delhi, and another team of three officers from the DGCA, Mumbai Regional Office, reached the crash site on 28 January even as the Director General, AAIB, also arrived at the site the same day as per the official.

Following the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately, he said adding ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) remains fully committed to completing the investigation within a defined timeframe, strictly in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and laid-down guidelines. The investigation has been initiated in accordance with Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025”.

Pawar along with two crew members, his Personal Security Officer(PSO) and a female flight attendant were killed after the VT-SSK Learjet 45 operated by VSR Aviation crashed during landing at the Baramati airport in Maharashtra on the morning of Wednesday, January 28, 2026. He was scheduled to attend many party rallies for the upcoming Zila Parishad elections.

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) with the Baramati taluka police station in connection with the mishap as per reports. (With agency inputs)

Read More:

  1. 'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Slogans, Emotions As Villagers Mourn Pawar At His Katewadi Home
  2. Accidental Death Report Registered in Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar, 4 Others in Baramati

TAGGED:

AJIT PAWAR
AJIT PAWAR NEWS
AJIT PAWAR PLANE CRASH
AJIT PAWAR PLANE CRASH LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.