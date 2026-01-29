ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Blackbox Recovered; Investigation 'Progressing Expeditiously', Says Civil Aviation Ministry

Rescue personnel and onlookers gather around the wreckage of the aircraft carrying Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, after it crashed in an open field while landing near Baramati airport in India's Maharashtra state on January 28, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the investigation into Wednesday's aircraft crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others at the Baramati airport, investigators have recovered the crucial black box from the crash site, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official in the Civil Aviation Ministry, the investigation into the mishap is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered.

A team of three officers from AAIB, Delhi, and another team of three officers from the DGCA, Mumbai Regional Office, reached the crash site on 28 January even as the Director General, AAIB, also arrived at the site the same day as per the official.

Following the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately, he said adding ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority.