Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Blackbox Recovered; Investigation 'Progressing Expeditiously', Says Civil Aviation Ministry
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately after the mishap at the Baramati airport.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the investigation into Wednesday's aircraft crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others at the Baramati airport, investigators have recovered the crucial black box from the crash site, an official said on Thursday.
According to the official in the Civil Aviation Ministry, the investigation into the mishap is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered.
A team of three officers from AAIB, Delhi, and another team of three officers from the DGCA, Mumbai Regional Office, reached the crash site on 28 January even as the Director General, AAIB, also arrived at the site the same day as per the official.
Following the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately, he said adding ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority.
“The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) remains fully committed to completing the investigation within a defined timeframe, strictly in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and laid-down guidelines. The investigation has been initiated in accordance with Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025”.
Pawar along with two crew members, his Personal Security Officer(PSO) and a female flight attendant were killed after the VT-SSK Learjet 45 operated by VSR Aviation crashed during landing at the Baramati airport in Maharashtra on the morning of Wednesday, January 28, 2026. He was scheduled to attend many party rallies for the upcoming Zila Parishad elections.
Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) with the Baramati taluka police station in connection with the mishap as per reports. (With agency inputs)
