Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Black Box, Cockpit Voice Recording To Be Investigated

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday said that the Baramati plane crash, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life, is being carefully investigated to determine the cause of the accident.

"The wreckage's location and condition at the crash site will be thoroughly examined and photographed to determine the speed and angle of the aircraft's impact," police officials said. They further mentioned that a black box will be examined to determine the technical condition of the aircraft during the flight and whether it was airworthy."The cockpit voice recording will provide information about the pilots' conversations and decisions in the final moments," officials said, adding that all records related to the maintenance performed on the aircraft will also be reviewed.

The pilot's communication records with Air Traffic Control (ATC) will be reviewed to determine the cause of the accident. In addition, external factors such as weather, runway conditions, and wind direction will also be included in the investigation, according to the officials. Five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, died in the Baramati plane crash on Wednesday morning, according to the flight details.