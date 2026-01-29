ETV Bharat / bharat

Mortal Remains Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Be Carried In Rath For Antim Yatra Today

Family members and supporters gather as the mortal remains of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrive at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground for public homage, at Baramati in Pune district, Wednesday, ( PTI )

Pune: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today.

The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar's image and a board reading "Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein" (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar). The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled to take place at 11 AM.

Hours ahead of the procession, crowds of party workers and supporters gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Hospital in Baramati, where Pawar's mortal remains were kept before being taken to his residence. A teary-eyed party worker, Chandrashekar Patil, mourned Ajit Dada's death and reflected on the Deputy CM's hardworking routine.

"Who will we go to now?....the elder person of this family has left, who will guide us now? Everyone has been mourning his death since morning. It's extremely unfortunate....He used to wake up at 5 AM, listen to people's grievances and continue with his working schedule," Patil said while breaking into tears.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray also visited Ajit Pawar's Baramati residence on Wednesday to offer condolences to the grieving family following his demise. Furthermore, the postmortem examinations of pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, and flight attendant Pinky Mali, who also died in the Baramati plane crash, have been completed, and their mortal remains were handed over to their families.

Their postmortems were conducted at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati. Following the procedure, the bodies were released to their respective families. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics.

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Ajit Pawar was born on 22nd July 1959 in Deolali Pravara, Rahuri taluka, Ahmednagar district.